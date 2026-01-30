SoundCloud Promotes Maurice Slade To Head Of Music

SoundCloud has elevated Maurice Slade to head of music at the company.

Slade will report to CEO Eliah Seton and lead SoundCloud’s global music strategy, including artist development, cultural programming, and ecosystem partnerships. He’ll focus on supporting musicians, artists, and creators earlier in their careers and on protecting experimentation in an industry driven by algorithms.

“SoundCloud has always been the place where artists come to experiment and grow,” said Slade in a written statement. “My focus is on building systems that support creators before the moment—not after—and on protecting experimentation in a world increasingly shaped by algorithms, bots, and AI.”

Slade was previously SoundCloud’s head of marketing, artist relations, for four years. According to Music Week, former global head of music Emmy Lovell has left the audio and music streaming platform.

“Maurice has a deep understanding of artists, culture, and how careers are actually built,” said Eliah Seton, CEO of SoundCloud. “He brings deep cultural credibility, sharp strategic instincts, and a clear point of view on how platforms can serve artists without compromising creativity. As SoundCloud continues to invest in creators at the earliest stages of their journey, Maurice’s leadership will help shape how the next generation of artists are discovered, supported, and sustained.”

Before SoundCloud, Slade’s resume included stints in marketing, strategy, and artist development. At Epic Records, he was responsible for campaigns for artists such as Travis Scott and 21 Savage. While at Roc Nation, he helped develop creative branding and marketing strategies for J. Cole, Rihanna, Kanye West, and Big Sean. And at Universal Motown, he helped develop artists such as Drake, Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, and Kid Cudi.

The music executive is also a co-founder of several live-event platforms, including Grits & Biscuits and Dial-Up, which sell tens of thousands of tickets annually.

