Travis Scott's Cactus Jack Foundation, Space Center Houston Launch STEM Program For Students







Rapper Travis Scott and his nonprofit organization, Cactus Jack Foundation, have collaborated with Space Center Houston, the Official Visitor Center of NASA Johnson Space Center, on a STEM program for students looking to pursue careers in engineering, design, and space exploration.

“Opportunities like this are being offered to help enrich our students’ lives and inspire them to pursue careers in fields where they can not only thrive but also bring back solutions to their communities,” Scott said in a written statement.

In the program, which started Oct. 11, students participate via virtual and in-person workshops. The STEM program will host events on three Saturdays at Cact.Us Design Center-TXRX Labs, a Houston nonprofit makerspace that provides youth with technical skills. The students will interact and learn from NASA engineers about the engineering process, including brainstorming, prototyping, testing, and refining their solutions.

“Partnering with Space Center Houston is truly a lifelong dream for Travis and the Webster family,” said Jordan Webster, director of education partnerships for the Cactus Jack Foundation. “We have always been inspired by NASA. Through the Cactus Jack Foundation, our mission is to open new educational pathways for youth so they can accelerate in STEM and see themselves as the innovators and explorers of tomorrow. This is just the beginning of what’s to come with Space Center Houston, and we couldn’t be more excited to build a future where our kids can dream bigger than ever before.”

Students in the program will also learn design sketching, CAD (Computer-Aided Design) modeling, systems thinking, and fabrication. Their participation will allow them to develop low-, medium-, and high-fidelity prototypes using advanced digital design software, 3-D printing technology, and state-of-the-art fabrication equipment.

On Dec. 19, the students will present their designs to industry professionals (and Scott) at a final showcase at Space Center Houston.

