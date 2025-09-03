South Africa’s S.MAB Group Names New CEO, Stays Majority Female-Owned And Led

South Africa’s pioneering Black woman-founded S.MAB Group has appointed a new CEO, continuing its legacy of being led by Black women.

On Sept. 3, Glad Dibetso was announced as the new CEO of S.MAB Group, a diversified, women-led South African agency and training academy offering healthcare placement, aviation training, property, and uniform design, Tech Financials reports. Dibetso brings extensive experience in scaling organizations and driving transformation, strengthening S.MAB’s legacy as a pioneering, female-founded enterprise.

“As I step into the role of CEO of S.MAB Group, my vision is clear: scale with impact,” Dibetso said in a statement. “We are building a stronger, more connected organisation that expands beyond today into the future of healthcare and beyond. Our immediate focus is opening new offices in Limpopo and Mpumalanga (Mbombela), bringing our services closer to the healthcare professionals and clients who trust us, and ensuring that excellence is within reach wherever it’s needed.”

Founder Snoekie Mabena-Saleh will remain as chairperson, while former CEO Koketso Dibetso, who has led the company since 2019, transitions to chief operating officer to focus on operations and innovation.

“Glad’s appointment as CEO reflects our commitment to growth, innovation, and opportunity,” Mabena-Saleh said. “Even as we evolve, S.MAB remains proudly majority female-owned and led. Our next chapter is about scaling with purpose — delivering excellent work for our clients while shaping the growth of the next decade.”

S.MAB has a long legacy of women-led professional training. Founder Snoekie Mabena-Saleh launched S.MAB Agency in 1999 as South Africa’s first Black female-owned nursing agency in Pretoria/Tshwane. She was later joined by her daughter in leading the company.

Over 26 years, S.MAB has grown to include S.MAB Agency, S.MAB Training Academy, a flight attendant program boasting a 100% SACAA pass rate; S.MAB Properties, offering student housing, rentals, and property investments; and S.MAB Designs, specializing in uniforms and apparel.

“At S.MAB, our strength lies in the diversity of our brands and the impact they create,” said company COO Koketso Dibetso. “Through S.MAB Agency, we empower healthcare professionals with opportunities to serve where they are needed most. Our Training Academy continues to set the standard for excellence, equipping young people with world-class skills for aviation careers. And through S.MAB Designs, delivering premium uniforms and custom designs with precision, quality, and innovation. As COO, my focus is on ensuring that each of these businesses not only grows but delivers consistently, with innovation and care at the centre of everything we do.”

RELATED CONTENT: South Africa’s First Black Woman Brewer Empowers A New Generation