Black Women-Led Firm Revitalizes Milwaukee's Historic Bronzeville One Building At A Time Meet the Black woman-led real estate development firm that's working to rebuild Milwaukee's historic Bronzeville community.







Maures Development Group, one of Wisconsin’s first Black women-owned real estate development firms, is celebrating the launch of Bronzeville Estates, a major step in the revitalization of Milwaukee’s historic Bronzeville community.

On May 1, Melissa Nicole Allen unveiled Bronzeville Estates at her firm’s new headquarters on Milwaukee’s historic Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

In an intimate ceremony hosted by her 9-year-old daughter, Evelyn, Allen spoke about her passion for reclaiming space in the historically Black community and how her revitalization project serves as a symbol of resilience and renewal in the heart of the city’s Black business district.

“There is energy and a very deep knowing that comes to me when I desire to pursue something,” Allen told the crowd of family, friends, media, and local government leaders.

Bronzeville was once a vibrant cultural and economic center for Milwaukee’s African-American community, but it was tragically wiped out by the construction of Interstate 43. The project displaced more than 8,000 residents, shuttered businesses, and fractured the heart of a once-thriving neighborhood.

The impact of that era is still felt today, but Allen’s women-led revitalization project marks a bold renewal of ownership and identity in a city where Black excellence runs deep.

Bronzeville Revitalization Project – Maures Development Group

“In 2005, the city of Milwaukee designated a new Bronzeville. And so resources were gathered, there was infrastructure being built, and so a lot of work went into setting the groundwork,” Brad Pruitt, executive director at America’s Black Holocaust Museum, tells BLACK ENTERPRISE. “But until this young woman decided to put some activation into those concepts and development, it was a moderately paced process.”

Driven by a deep love for her city, Allen set out years ago to restore the very community that shaped her. Since founding Maures Development Group in 2006, the mom of three has invested over $100 million and developed more than 400 housing units in underserved areas of Milwaukee.

Her portfolio highlights her commitment to restoring communities one development at a time. Take the Allen building, located next to her firm’s new office. The two-story property houses two commercial spaces on the ground floor and two residential units above, seamlessly merging practicality with a people-first design.

Allen’s redevelopment of the Mill Road Library turned the site into a vibrant mixed-use space featuring a 17,000-square-foot Milwaukee Public Library and 65 housing units for mixed-income families. She also leased part of a commercial property she owns to support the redevelopment of America’s Black Holocaust Museum, an impactful must-see institution founded by a Civil Rights activist who survived an attempted lynching at 16 years old.

Then there’s Bronzeville Estates, a 30-unit residential development built to inspire pride, foster dialogue, and honor legacy. The project, along with many others in the area, has local leaders applauding Allen’s efforts to help return Bronzeville to its former economic vibrancy.

Now, as Maures Development Group transforms Milwaukee’s real estate landscape with a focus on equity, pride, and lasting impact, its mission remains rooted in the philosophy of “leveraging bricks and mortar to bring pride and hope to people.”

“The standards within the industry are not set up for somebody who is from urban environments to be able to be successful,” Allen tells BLACK ENTERPRISE. “After 19 years, Bronzeville Estates is even more important because it’s the first one where I’m the lead developer on a transaction. Does that mean I hit the million mark…. the five million mark? No, but come on. Let’s get us there. Let’s get us there.”

With the landmark Bronzeville redevelopment, Allen marks a new chapter in Milwaukee’s Black history, making strides as one of Wisconsin’s trailblazing Black women developers. The grand opening of Bronzeville Estates stands as a powerful step in her mission to uplift underserved communities and build sustainable, thriving spaces.

Next up: Maures Development Group gears up for its 20th anniversary in 2026 and plans to break ground on a new hotel. All in line with how Milwaukee is keeping the momentum of Black Excellence going strong.

