Cape Town To Host WorldPride 2028

Cape Town, South Africa, has been chosen as the host city for WorldPride 2028. The event will mark the first time the global LGBTQIA+ celebration will take place in Africa.

Cape Town Pride won the bid to host WorldPride 2028 with 53% of the vote, edging out Mexico’s Guadalajara Pride, which garnered 44%. InterPride, the event organizers, officially declared Cape Town the host following the bidding process, the Washington Blade reports.

”This is a first for the whole continent of Africa,” said Cape Town Pride CEO Tommy Patterson. “A few weeks ago, in Medellín, Cape Town Pride, the city of Cape Town, and the bidding team presented our bid. The team did a wonderful job, and we all forged great friendships and allies from Pride groups all over the globe.”

The landmark event is internationally recognized for championing LGBTQIA+ pride and rights through gatherings focused on unity, education, and celebration. Highlights include a human rights conference, cultural showcases, social gatherings, and a march spotlighting LGBTQIA+ experiences worldwide.

South Africa’s selection is fitting, as it is the only country on the continent that constitutionally recognizes LGBTQ rights. This bold step toward inclusion has made it a haven in recent years for LGBTQ asylum seekers from across Africa and beyond.

“This will mark the first time WorldPride is held on the African continent, and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome the global LGBTQ+ community to our beautiful city,” said Michael Gladwin of the WorldPride Cape Town bidding team. “A heartfelt thank you goes out to all our incredible partners who supported this journey. Together, we will showcase Cape Town as a beacon of inclusivity and diversity.”

The announcement comes in advance of WorldPride 2025, which will take place in Washington, D.C., from May 17 to June 8. Although Kaohsiung, Taiwan, originally won the bid to host the event in 2022, its local planning committee later withdrew their offer due to a dispute with InterPride.

