South African Firefighters Do A Praise Dance Before Fighting WildFires

One thing about Black folks, we’re going to bring good energy wherever we go even to help eradicate the Canadian Wildfires. Our people know how to heal, okay?

On June 4, 200 South African firefighters arrived in Edmonton, Canada, and performed traditional song and dance when they arrived, eager to help get rid of the fires that essentially began intensifying over the past six weeks, WFAA reported.

According to OK Africa, a video was posted on Facebook of the firefighters waving their flag proudly and dancing emotionally went viral on Twitter and TikTok. Many Canadian users sent well wishes and gratitude to the men and women risking their lives to fight the wildfires.

Those who were fortunate to witness in person noted how emotional the moment was, and detailing their experience on Twitter. The video has gone viral on social media as concerned people all over the world witness the effects of our climate change.

This may be by far one of Canada’s worst starts to the wildfire season, and it’s understandable that any ample help from all over the world would be appreciated.

The east coast experienced the smoky aftermath that reached New York and Washington D.C., causing an orange haze to filter the cities while residents were warned to stay inside. New York City kids were out of school as well on June 9 because of poor air quality.

The fires have been affecting millions on the East Coast and even the Midwest. Seeing the South African firefighters bring their morale and support through their traditional songs and dance is not only uplifting, but it can remind us just how much we need each other. The fires are lasting longer now, as our climate change continues to affect our seasonal experiences.