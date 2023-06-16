South Carolina Representative Promotes Summer Reading Initiative

South Carolina State Representative Deon Tedder and Every 1 Voice Matters are thrilled to announce their collaboration in promoting summer reading. As part of this partnership, 800 copies of the acclaimed Lil Herbie Series books will be generously donated to four Title 1 schools in Charleston County School District.

The objective of this initiative is to foster a love for reading among young students while combating summer learning loss. By providing these captivating books to underserved schools, Representative Deon Tedder and Every 1 Voice Matters aim to ensure that all children, regardless of their socioeconomic backgrounds, have access to high-quality literature.

The Lil Herbie Series books, written by esteemed author and advocate for literacy, Sherrika Myers, beautifully illustrate the power of self-esteem, self-confidence, empathy for others, friendship, and perseverance. The series follows the adventures of a young boy named Lil Herbie, who has a speech impediment, which caused him to develop low self-esteem and lack self-confidence, but along the way, he learned to love himself and realize that even though everybody is different and unique, we are all still the same and that his voice matters too. These engaging stories not only captivate young readers but also instill essential values and promote self-love

Representative Deon Tedder expressed his enthusiasm for the initiative, stating, “I firmly believe that literacy is the key to unlocking a world of possibilities for our children. By providing these books to Title 1 schools, we are investing in the future of our community, empowering young minds, and fostering a lifelong love for reading.”

About

Every 1 Voice Matters is a nonprofit organization focused on promoting education and social-emotional awareness. Their mission is to empower underprivileged communities by providing resources, programs, and support to enhance educational opportunities and foster positive social change. Learn more at Every1VoiceMatters.org

This news first appeared on blacknews.com.