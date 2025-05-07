HBCU by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton South Carolina State University Lands 2 Football Players From Shuttered School Shon Brown and Jackson Chavis, who both played at Limestone University, will now be doing so for South Carolina State







With Limestone University recently closing due to financial struggles, the South Carolina State University football team was able to gain two players for the upcoming season.

According to HBCU Gameday, Shon Brown and Jackson Chavis, who both played on the defensive line at Limestone University, will now be doing so for South Carolina State. They will line up on the field for second-year football coach Chennis Berry.

Both defensive players took to their social media accounts to announce their move to the Southern school.

Committed! Bringing the Holy Spirit to SC State. Praise Jesus! 💙 Acts 20:24 pic.twitter.com/ThOXURa2Pu — Shon Brown (@IAmShonBrown) May 1, 2025

Brown will enter the next season with impressive stats from his time at Limestone. During the past season, he made 42 tackles, 6.5 for loss, 1.5 sacks, and seven quarterback hurries.

Chavis played two sports, football and wrestling, while attending Hartsville High School in Gaffney, South Carolina. As he enters his first year at South Carolina State, he comes in with an impressive resume. During his time at Hartsville, Gaffney was an all-conference offensive tackle and defensive end. He also received the Pee Dee Offensive Lineman of the Year award and won two state championships in wrestling.

The additions of both players will make the school more formidable than it is now. The Bulldogs had a winning record of 9-3 overall while going undefeated (5-0) in conference play in the MEAC (Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). The team brought home the MEAC title and earned a Celebration Bowl berth in the 2024 season.

In February, the school had seven players and six coaches represent South Carolina State at the 2025 All-State HBCU Legacy Bowl at Tulane’s Yalman Stadium in New Orleans.

RELATED CONTENT: Beyond The Stage: 8 Influential Haitians And Haitian-Americans Shaping The World