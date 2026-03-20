Grady Health Launches $1B Atlanta-Area Medical Campus To End ‘Healthcare Desert’ In South Fulton

The Grady Memorial Hospital Corporation Board of Directors and the Fulton County Board of Commissioners have approved plans for an expansive $1 billion medical campus in South Fulton County.

On March 18, Grady Health Systems announced the project via press release. The project’s multiyear initiative aims to eliminate the “healthcare desert” created by the 2022 closure of Atlanta Medical Center South.

A 200-bed hospital will anchor the new campus on Campbellton Fairburn Road in Union City. According to the strategic plan, the hospital is expected to serve as a Level 3 trauma center and will include critical care units and a surgery center. Additionally, there will be a full floor dedicated to pediatric care provided by Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. The development will roll out in phases: a freestanding emergency department is set to open in June 2026, followed by a medical office building in 2028 and the full-service hospital in 2031.

“South Fulton County is a recognized healthcare desert,” Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts said in the press release. “For the people of South Fulton, improved access to healthcare is not a luxury; it is a necessity. No longer will families be forced to travel long distances or lose critical time seeking emergency services. Closing this gap will save lives.”

Fulton County leaders have approved a $900 million hospital in South Fulton/Union City to serve an area that has had few hospitals, known as a “healthcare desert.”



The hospital will have 200 beds and an emergency room to make care easier to access for local residents. pic.twitter.com/SSM4iT5E7c — Everything Georgia (@GAFollowers) March 19, 2026

The $1 billion investment is supported by $300 million in Fulton County bonds. The remaining $700 million is sourced through Grady’s internal financing and a multiyear philanthropic capital campaign. System leaders estimate the new campus will create more than 2,000 jobs and provide critical care access to roughly 360,000 residents in the southern portion of the metro area.

“As we prepare for the future, this campus signals a new era for Grady,” retiring president and CEO John Haupert said. “We are not just expanding our footprint; we are strengthening the foundation of care for the next generation of Atlantans.”

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