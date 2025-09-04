News by Kandiss Edwards Georgia Residents Object To New Gas Station Citing Environmental Risks South Fulton residents are raising concerns over a proposed Chevron gas station set to be built along Stonewall Tell Road.







South Fulton residents are raising concerns over a proposed Chevron gas station set to be built along Stonewall Tell Road. Homeowners cite potential environmental risks, blight, and possible violations of city ordinances as key issues.

A public meeting held in August prompted residents to believe that officials may attempt to amend these rules to expedite the project’s approval. In response, attorney Brian Whiteside confirmed that a notice of intent to sue has already been filed, claiming no ecological studies were conducted and warning that proceeding could breach federal regulations.

“It’s literally right across the street from our house,” Adina Lofton, who has lived in the area for more than a decade, told Channel 2. Many properties in the neighborhood still rely on underground well water, which residents fear could be contaminated by carcinogens if the station is built.

Lofton also cited two city zoning regulations that she says the proposal would violate: gas stations must not be within three miles of one another or within 1,000 feet of residences. However, the proposed site is less than 1,000 feet from neighboring homes.

Councilwoman Helen Willis, whose district includes the proposed property, stated that the project is still under consideration and no vote has yet taken place.

Residents are urging city leaders to honor existing zoning limitations: “We’re asking you all not to amend this ordinance so it can stay within the three-mile limit and we can have a safe residence and a community,” Lofton said.

Additional objections include the threat to a family-owned gas station that has served the community for over 50 years.

The possible erection of the gas station is not the only event that has incensed South Fulton residents. BLACK ENTERPRISE reported on the residents ‘ growing frustrations with road construction.

After nearly three years of construction on Cascade Road in Atlanta, local business owners say the disruption has taken a serious toll on their livelihoods.

On July 29, business owners and concerned citizens convened to voice frustrations and strategize around the project’s growing negative impact. Many emphasized that the delays and poor planning of the prolonged project are endangering economic growth. Additionally, residents believe that the construction undermines the momentum of local small businesses.

Neither incident has been resolved. However, residents of the City of South Fulton will continue to fight to maintain their quality of life.

