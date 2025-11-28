News by Kandiss Edwards South Fulton Mayoral Run-Off Candidates Are Hit With Claims Of Violence And Ethics Violations South Fulton Mayoral candidates Dr. Mark Baker and Councilwoman Carmalitha Gumbs will go into the Dec. 2 election with looming allegations.







The mayoral race in South Fulton, Georgia, is making headlines after a temporary protection order was filed against candidate Dr. Mark Baker and an ethics complaint was filed against second runoff candidate Councilwoman Carmalitha Gumbs.

Dr. Mark Baker, who is a candidate for the mayoral seat, was served with a temporary protection order that alleges Baker threatened South Fulton resident Christopher McCreary at an event on Nov. 14, WSBTV reported. The alleged confrontation followed McCreary’s online social media criticism of Baker’s leadership.

“I reached out to shake his hand. He said I should hit you in your face for talking [expletive] about me on [social media],’” the man wrote in the petition. “… I stated this is what I was talking about with him glorifying gangs, and walked off. I told him I was worried for my safety.”

Baker denies the accusation. He told WSB-TV the temporary protection order is a “staged provoking attack” and nothing more than a political stunt.

The legal challenge is ongoing, and a hearing regarding the temporary protection order is scheduled for December 15.

Protection order filed against 1 South Fulton mayoral candidate, ethics complaint against another https://t.co/C1ajDbmKQG — WSB-TV (@wsbtv) November 25, 2025

As Baker contends with the criminal matter, mayoral candidate councilwoman Carmalitha Gumbs is dealing with an ethics complaint filed by resident Reshard Snellings and reported by WSB-TV. Snellings claims Gumbs improperly voted on a warehouse development because the developer was also a donor to her campaign. Snellings believes that voting on a bid by a political donor violates the public trust. The complaint alleges that the city charter required her to recuse herself from the vote.

Gumbs, however, rejects all allegations of wrongdoing. She stated she did nothing improper. The councilwoman emphasized that she voted against the warehouse development in question. The South Fulton city attorney confirmed Gumbs did not violate the city charter in this instance. Nevertheless, the city’s ethics board is reviewing Snellings’ complaint, which keeps the issue active during the election cycle.

The runoff between Gumbs and Baker to determine South Fulton’s next mayor takes place on Dec. 2.

RELATED CONTENT: Homeowners In Atlanta Area Demand Audit After HOA President Accused Of Embezzling Thousands