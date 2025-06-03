Women by BLACK ENTERPRISE Editors Southern Black Girls’ Annual Black Girls Dream Conference To Return In Atlanta The 2025 conference will feature an innovative tech zone for Black girls and women to explore technology and digital creativity.







The Southern Black Girls and Women’s Consortium’s Black Girls Dream Conference is back for another year of empowering Black girls and women emerging as leaders across the South.

The two-day conference will celebrate its 2025 theme and declaration, “She Got Next,” to continue its mission to uplift the next generation of creators and changemakers. According to a press release, attendees will convene at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis in Atlanta to participate in workshops, creative showcases, an innovative tech zone, and take advantage of endless networking opportunities.

The conference will be a “life-changing” experience for this year’s attendees, boasting a robust lineup of interactive activities, panel discussions, and presentations. This year’s programming will include powerful speakers and welcome guests into an authentic sisterhood curated under the Consortium’s commitment to invest in and equip Black women for a future in leadership. Sessions will cover mental wellness, health, beauty, social justice, financial literacy, STEM, arts and culture, and economic opportunity.

“Here, Black girls, femme identifying youth, and women are not only celebrated, but empowered to dream without limits,” said Chancee Lundy, executive director of the Consortium. The impact of the conference is expected to “ripple far beyond today as we instill hope, a sense of purpose, excellence, and community building that will last for a lifetime.”

This year’s event aims to leave event-goers with the necessary tools, confidence, and community as they emerge as innovative leaders in their communities and beyond.

“We’re creating a powerful ecosystem where Black girls and women can access the resources, mentorship, and community they need to turn their boldest dreams into reality,” said the Consortium’s Founder, LaTosha Brown. “This is about building a future where Black girls don’t just have a seat at the table—they’re designing, building, and owning the entire room.”

Southern Black Girls has already awarded $10.2 million to 220 Black women-led organizations and nearly $ 500,000 in grants to over 800 girls through its initiatives, and the funding is increasing! The Consortium will recognize its latest grant recipients during a special ceremony at the 2025 conference, marking the first time it will showcase organizations and individuals who have received funding.

The Consortium welcomes attendees ages 12 and older to join for two full days of joy-filled dream cultivation from June 6-7, at 265 Peachtree Center Avenue, Atlanta, Georgia 30303.

