Sources Say Southern University Frat Members Lied About Where Pledge Caleb Wilson Died







Southern University Omega Psi Phi Fraternity members reportedly lied about where a pledge, Caleb Wilson, collapsed and died.

Sources told WAFB that the students allegedly fabricated their original story to the police about Wilson collapsing at a park. They say the pledges and current fraternity members were conducting an unauthorized ritual at a warehouse in the area. Wilson was allegedly punched in the chest and collapsed into a seizure. He was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Wilson allegedly took the punch alongside eight other pledges in the latest intake for the Beta Sigma Chapter. The 20-year-old was a junior at the HBCU, studying mechanical engineering. He was also a member of the university’s well-known band, “The Human Jukebox.”

After the fraternity brothers took him to the hospital, they reportedly held a meeting at another unknown location to discuss what happened. There, they allegedly conjured up the story about the park. However, sources told WAFB that none of the students ever went to the park.

Investigators with the Baton Rouge Police Department are awaiting further testing to identify Wilson’s cause of death.

“The University is conducting an internal investigation into the circumstances that led to the death of this beloved student. Once the investigation is complete, we will take appropriate action,” Southern University said in a statement. “The University has implemented a ban on membership intake for all student organizations that remains in effect until further notice.

“Hazing is a violation of the University’s rules and regulations as well as Louisiana law, and it will not be tolerated in any form at Southern University. The well-being of our students is a part of our mission to provide an extraordinary education for thousands of students. We support punishment to the fullest extent of the law for anyone committing an act of violence that impedes a student from safely and successfully matriculating at Southern.”

Wilson’s death has garnered national attention and sparked new discussions on hazing issues in Black Greek Letter Organizations.

“We recognize that many of you may have questions, and we are actively working to gather accurate information,” Ricky L. Lewis, Omar Psi Phi’s president, said in a statement. “In the meantime, we ask for your patience, your prayers, and solidarity as we honor Caleb’s memory and support those grieving his loss.”

