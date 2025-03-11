News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman 2 Additional Southern Students Arrested On Hazing Charges In Death Of Caleb Wilson All three men face criminal hazing charges for the death of Caleb Wilson.







Two more Southern University students have been arrested on criminal hazing charges in the death of fraternity pledge Caleb Wilson.

The new arrests follow the March 6 detainment of Caleb McCray, who was also charged with manslaughter. On Monday, March 10, U.S. Marshals took Kyle Thurman into custody, with Isaiah Smith turning himself in the next day. The three men are believed to have been involved in a fraternity ritual for the Beta Sigma Chapter of Omega Psi Phi that left Wilson dead.

According to reports obtained by NBC News, Wilson allegedly died as a “direct result” of hazing, where he took multiple punches in the chest. As the investigation unfolded, police say that the original story of Wilson collapsing at a park was fabricated by the pledges and the fraternity members involved.

The ritual allegedly occurred at a warehouse in Baton Rouge, where Wilson fell into a seizure. Baton Rouge Police Chief TJ Morse confirmed that no one called 911 at the time.

An arrest warrant affidavit for McCray detailed that he was in charge of punching a number of the pledges, including Wilson, with boxing gloves. According to witnesses, at least three men took part in the punching. Wilson, 20, was reportedly punched four times before falling into a seizure and urinating on himself.

According to the afadavit, following Wilson’s collapse, fraternity members at the scene removed the pledges from the room to evaluate the Louisiana native. After changing his clothes for reasons unclear, they drove Wilson to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The members notably left before the police could arrive.

Both the authorities and the school have launched investigations into the fatal hazing incident. Wilson was also a member of Southern’s well-known marching band, the “Human Juke Box.” In light of his death, the school has shut down all student activities, and has forbidden new members for any Greek organization.

McCray has been released on $100,000 bond— $75,000 for manslaughter and $25,000 for hazing.

