News by Sharelle Burt Southern University Alum, Omega Psi Phi Member Arrested In Connection To Hazing Death Of Caleb Wilson In Louisiana, manslaughter charges carry a tough sentence of up to 40 years in prison given a conviction.







Southern University and member of Omega Psi Phi fraternity, Caleb McCray, has been arrested in connection to the hazing case of Caleb Wilson, WAFB reported.

McCray was taken into custody by officers of the Baton Rouge Police Department to face charges of criminal hazing and manslaughter following Wilson’s death during an alleged hazing incident.

The mugshot of Caleb McCray, who was booked for his alleged involvement in the death of Southern student Caleb Wilson, was provided to WBRZ.

East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore said, according to Louisiana First News, McCray was one of close to 20 people present at the off-campus warehouse where Wilson collapsed after being punched in the chest during an alleged fraternity ritual on Feb. 27. In Louisiana, manslaughter charges carry a tough sentence of up to 40 years in prison.

Reports revealed that when Wilson began suffering seizures, persons present at the warehouse took him to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

At just 20 years old, Wilson was a junior mechanical engineering student and a member of the university’s well-known band, “The Human Jukebox.” School officials said an internal investigation is taking place to come to determine what led to the student’s death. “The University is conducting an internal investigation into the circumstances that led to the death of this beloved student. Once the investigation is complete, we will take appropriate action,” the HBCU said in a statement.

“The University has implemented a ban on membership intake for all student organizations that remains in effect until further notice.”

News of Wilson’s death sent shockwaves through other Divine 9 fraternities and sororities, in addition to HBCUs across the country. Prior to McCray’s arrest, the group was accused of lying about the initial setting of the ritual. The fraternity members allegedly lied, saying Wilson collapsed in a park. However, details suggest the group held another meeting shortly after taking Wilson to the hospital to create the narrative.

Omega Psi Phi’s President, Ricky L. Lewis, acknowledged that many people have questions regarding the student’s demise but asked for “prayers” during this time. “We recognize that many of you may have questions, and we are actively working to gather accurate information,” Lewis said.

“In the meantime, we ask for your patience, your prayers, and solidarity as we honor Caleb’s memory and support those grieving his loss.”

In addition to McCray, approximately 10 people could face charges in connection to Wilson’s death.

