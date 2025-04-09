Food by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Southside Chicago’s Famous Harold’s Chicken Shack Celebrates 75 Years In Business The restaurant got its start in Southside Chicago in 1950.







Made famous in Southside Chicago and beyond, Harold’s Chicken Shack is celebrating 75 years as a family-owned eatery.

Its origins have become muddled with community lore, given its significance as a go-to fried chicken spot for locals and celebrities alike. The restaurant is known for its no-frills atmosphere, giving customers an actual “carryout” experience.

However, many across Chicago view Harold’s as a representative of its casual food culture. According to WTTW, the first eatery opened in 1943 and was founded by Harold Pierce and his wife Hilda, who moved from Alabama as part of the Great Migration of Black Americans. While that restaurant, H&H, served chicken feet and dumplings, Pierce found his knack for fried chicken with the first official chicken shack in 1950.

However, many locals have deemed different locations as the original chicken shack. Pierce’s daughter and Harold’s current CEO, Kristen Pierce-Sherrod, once said the original was on Kimbark Avenue. However, other articles detailed the flagship restaurants in different locations.

By 1975, over 20 Harold’s Chicken Shacks could be found across Chicago. By the time Pierce died, the locations jumped to around 30 to 40 storefronts. The franchise now hosts many operators, but the one with the most locations was Laverne Burnett.

Also known as “Chicken Lee” or “Mr. Lee,” Burnett owned between 10 and 14 stores. Now, his legacy continues with his granddaughter, Toneia Bailey, who, at 20, took over a location from her father.

“I like to feed people,” said Deneen Shenaurlt, a longtime employee who helped the multigenerational owners. “You feed people with love.”

Made fresh to go, no two Harold’s items are alike. Operators take creative liberties with Harold’s classic mild sauce and lemon pepper seasoning to douse while hot. The menus remain mostly the same, with offerings of wing-and-fry plates or parts of the chicken, as well as fish options.

Today, Harold’s has expanded into different versions found in other states. With Harold’s Chicken in Los Angeles and its Chicken and Ice Bar in Atlanta, the Chicago institution is building a new legacy as a Black-owned food staple nationwide. Eve Green, a Chicagoan and longtime customer, thinks the experience and taste make every purchase worth it.

“The freshness, the fries, the sauce, the flavor, the service, the politeness, the everything.”

