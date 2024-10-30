HBCU by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Spelman College Celebrates LaTanya and Samuel L. Jackson’s Renovated Performing Arts Center The Hollywood couple donated $5 million toward the renovation efforts of the Rockefeller Fine Arts building.







Spelman College celebrated its homecoming with the opening of the newly renovated LaTanya Richardson Jackson and Samuel L. Jackson Performing Arts Center. The “SpelHouse” couple were also present to see the upgraded space alongside a mural unveiling dedicated to their achievement.

The star-studded event took place on Spelman’s campus on Oct. 24. The talented duo met while attending Spelman and Morehouse. Since graduating, they have been long-time supporters of their alma maters as they found success in the entertainment industry. Richardson Jackson wrote a statement about her “beginnings” in the center now in her name.

” [Samuel] and I are continually invested in the success of Spelman College because Spelman first invested so much in us,” said Richardson Jackson. “Everything I know, all of my beginnings were in this building. It is an honor for us to help support the school’s vital mission, and to ensure that it continues to serve as a space of inspiration and training for the next generation of leaders. May the unveiling of this glorious mural be an inspiration to the beautiful artists past, present and future who walk these halls.”

The Hollywood couple donated $5 million toward the renovation efforts of the Rockefeller Fine Arts building. Beyond their own contribution, they also raised over $10 million more, bringing its total to $17.3 million. Now, the theater, lobby, and other areas are forever commemorating their legacy at the Atlanta-based schools.

A mural, created by local artist Quintin Jackson, also takes a trip down memory lane. Primarily, it showcases the Jacksons’ undergraduate days as members of the Morehouse Spelman Players theatrical group. The vast mural shows 135 images, sourced through archivist consultations, playbills, interviews with the original photographers, and assistance from a former Spelman professors and team members.

Attendees included fellow Black Hollywood elite, including Morehouse alum Spike Lee and Spelman alum Danielle Deadwyler. While at the unveiling, Spelman’s interim president spoke of the “vibrant new era” for the all-women’s college. She also added how this building is a “lasting tribute” to the Jacksons and their love for their HBCUs.

“Tonight’s celebration heralds a vibrant new era for the arts at Spelman, where performances and presentations will now flourish in a cutting-edge facility designed to inspire creativity and excellence,” said Interim President Rosalind ‘Roz’ Brewer.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to alumna LaTanya Richardson Jackson and Samuel L. Jackson for their unwavering commitment and passionate support of the arts at Spelman. LaTanya and Samuel’s love story began on stage at Spelman, and their remarkable careers serve as a beacon of inspiration. It is only fitting that their journey is honored with a lasting tribute in the very place where it all began.”

