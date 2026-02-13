News by Kandiss Edwards Students Sound Alarm About Male Staffer Living Inside Dorm The Student Government Association issued a statement expressing discomfort at the presence of a man in an all-women's living space.







Students at Spelman College have raised concerns with campus leadership after learning that a male staff member was temporarily housed in an on-campus apartment at the historically all-women’s college.

The Student Government Association issued a detailed statement this week expressing discomfort with the assignment of a male faculty member to housing in one of the residence halls and his use of the on-campus laundry facilities. Spelman confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that the man had been temporarily assigned to the campus unit. However, the situation has since been addressed, with the staff member relocating off-campus.

In addition to concerns about housing, the Student Government Association cited issues related to residence services, specifically water shortages affecting some freshmen residence halls. School officials said clogged sewer lines in Manley Hall and Howard Harreld Hall had temporarily closed restrooms, but those facilities have been cleaned, sanitized, and reopened.

Students told WSB-TV that the combination of housing and facilities problems has contributed to a sense of frustration with campus conditions. One student said some issues feel unique to historically Black colleges and universities and that there is pressure to accept challenges that might not be experienced at other institutions, according to the report.

The housing concerns at Spelman come as other HBCUs have also faced scrutiny over residence hall conditions. At Howard University, students have previously protested dormitory infrastructure problems, including water damage, mold, and maintenance delays, BLACK ENTERPRISE reported.

Howard students staged demonstrations in recent years over living conditions in campus housing, citing flooding, pest concerns, and repair backlogs. University officials acknowledged the complaints at the time. Additionally, the institution’s leadership outlined plans for facility upgrades and capital improvements.

The situation drew national attention and renewed discussion about infrastructure challenges facing some HBCUs and the cost of modernizing aging residence halls.

