HBCU by Kandiss Edwards Spelman Responds To ‘Miss Spelman’ Co-Queen Backlash In response to the outcry Spelman officials have promised to overhaul protocols







Spelman College has made history by crowning its first-ever co-queens, Jillian Collier and Kinsley Wilson, after a scoring error during the institution’s 43rd Miss Spelman Pageant led to a tie.

The decision to name co-titleholders marks the first time in the pageant’s history that the crown has been shared. While the college administration framed the move as a demonstration of “sisterhood and grace,” the announcement has ignited a passionate debate across the HBCU community over the pageant’s integrity and the handling of the clerical error.

The dispute began following the initial Coronation ceremony on April 11, when Kinsley Wilson was originally declared the sole winner and Jillian Collier was named the first runner-up. However, a comprehensive audit of the results prompted by student concerns led college officials to identify a technical discrepancy in the initial scoring.

Upon recalculation, the audit findings revealed that Collier had actually earned the highest overall score. Rather than stripping Wilson of the title, Spelman leadership opted to name both women co-queens on April 17. The college stated this resolution was intended to rectify the error while acknowledging the excellence of both scholars.

“In the spirit of Spelman sisterhood, we recognize that both of these exceptional scholars embodied the excellence, poise, and leadership required of Miss Spelman,” the college said in a statement. “Naming co-queens allows us to rectify a technical error while celebrating two women who were equally deserving of the honor.”

The decision has divided the Spelman community and social media spectators. Many alumni and students argue that the co-queen compromise undermines the competitive nature of the pageant.

Collier herself reportedly expressed disagreement with the decision. In a statement obtained by 11Alive, Collier said she “vehemently disagrees” with the co-queen decision, calling it “unfair and unjust.”

In response to the outcry, officials have promised to overhaul protocols to ensure such an error does not occur again. According to 11 Alive, the institution also sent a message to the student body apologizing for the error and its impact on students and their families. Additionally, in a post on Instagram, Spelman said it is taking a “step back” from social media engagement as the conversation has become “ugly.”

As the 2026 homecoming festivities approach, both Collier and Wilson are expected to serve as official student ambassadors for the college.

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