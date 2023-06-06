‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Is Another Black Box Office Hit

The sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse has scored the second-highest opening for the year thus far.

According to Box Office Pro, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the sequel to the 2018 original, tallied $120.5 million across theaters in the country over the weekend. This makes the sequel second only to this year’s biggest opening weekend behind another animated film, The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

The total intake was more than three times the opening weekend total of the first movie in the series, which took in $35.3 million in its debut weekend.

The movie also placed in the top 10 opening animated weekends of all time, coming in eighth place for a debut weekend.

2019’s The Lion King ($191.7M) 2018’s Incredibles 2 ($182.6M) 2023’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie ($146.3M) 2016’s Finding Dory ($135.0M) 2019’s Frozen II ($130.2M) 2007’s Shrek the Third ($121.6M) 2019’s Toy Story 4 ($120.9M) 2023’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse ($120.5M)

The movie also became the biggest animated opening of all time for Sony Pictures, with a total of $88.1 million overseas, adding up to a global amount of $208.5 million.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Miles Morales (voiced by Shameik Moore) and Gwen Stacy (voiced by Hailee Steinfeld) join together for an epic journey across the multiverse. They meet a new team of Spider-People known as the Spider Society, led by Spider-Man 2099 (voiced by Oscar Isaac), as they face a new threat to fight against.