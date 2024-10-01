Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton ‘She’s Gotta Have It’ As Spike Lee Taunts Las Vegas Aces’ Kelsey Plum At Recent New York Liberty Playoff Game After the game, Plum said, 'I know he's a big sports fan, so it says a lot that he's in the building and that he respects the game.'







New York filmmaker and super sports fan Spike Lee showed his hometown spirit when he faced off against Las Vegas Aces‘ Kelsey Plum during a recent playoff game against the New York Liberty.

According to Woman’s Fastbreak, the 67-year-old Spike, who is known for jawing with opponents while seated at basketball games, interacted with Plum during the first game of the WNBA Semifinals. The “Do The Right Thing” director went back and forth with the Aces star player during the third quarter between the New York and Vegas teams. The exchange couldn’t be heard, but courtside cameras caught it.

New York Knicks fans and opposing players are used to seeing Spike as a superfan on the sidelines at Madison Square Garden. The game took place on Sept. 29 at the Barclay Center, located in Brooklyn. At the time, the Aces were down 14 points.

Spike Lee and Kelsey Plum havin’ a talk when the Aces were down double-digits 👀 pic.twitter.com/kRBkP5bz5u — ESPN (@espn) September 29, 2024

The Aces beat the Liberty last year to repeat as WNBA champions, but the NY team beat the Aces 87-77 to take a one-game lead over the champions.

After the game, Plum discussed what happened between her and Spike at a press conference with reporters.

Kelsey Plum on her sideline chatter with Spike Lee “I can’t say exactly what was said, but I told him that he should talk louder. But it was all well and fun and really cool that he’s here, even last round was really cool. I was here. I know he’s big sports fan.”@Ballislife pic.twitter.com/scorK01EFd — Sara Jane Gamelli (@SaraJGamelli) September 29, 2024

ESPN reported that this was Spike’s second appearance at a Liberty game since the playoffs started. He attended the opening series clincher when the Liberty sent the Atlanta Dream home for the season.

The two teams meet again on Oct. 1.