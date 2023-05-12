Spike Lee Unveils Inaugural Class Of The Spike Fellows Program

Spike Lee and The Gersh Agency have announced the five students selected into the inaugural class of Spike Fellows at Gersh Program.

The new program helps to support five HBCU students from the Atlanta University Center Consortium (consisting of three Atlanta-based Historically Black Colleges and Universities: Morehouse College, Spelman College, and Clark Atlanta University) with mentorship both in front of and behind the camera, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The fellows, led by Gersh’s Head of Culture, Jayson Council, will undergo an 8-week paid summer learning experience, “consisting of an agency-wide departmental rotation, senior-level industry mentoring, curated off-site learning moments, and volunteer service projects.” At the end of the summer program, each Spike Fellow will be awarded $25,000 in academic debt relief and full-time employment beginning September 5, 2024.

“The Gersh Agency is truly committed to building a more diverse and dynamic ecosystem that provides support and resources to aspiring filmmakers and beyond,” Bob Gersh, co-president of The Gersh Agency, said.

The inaugural class of Spike Fellows at Gersh Program is Quentin Anderson and Jalen Ellis of Morehouse College, Tai Livingston of Spelman College, and Shayna Cartledge and Halle Jones of Clark Atlanta University. Three of the fellows will be based in Los Angeles and two in New York.

Lee was very hands-on in the selection process and even called each fellow personally to inform them of their acceptance into the program. Students were selected based on criteria that included their grade point average, leadership initiatives, involvement in school, creative work, and professional recommendations.

“At Morehouse, Spelman And Clark College (Now Clark Atlanta University) Is Where My Path To Being A Filmmaker Started,” Lee said.

“I’m Thrilled That The Gersh Agency And I Have Hooked Up To Get 5 Serious Graduates From These Mentioned Schools Into The Film Business. YA-DIG? SHO-NUFF.”

The Spike Fellows at Gersh Program starts June 12.