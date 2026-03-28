Celebrity News by Ann Brown Spike Lee Makes Fashion Statement At The Oscars With $950 Gold Cassette Bag By Detroit Designer Runyaro Richardson The bold statement piece is known as the 'Gold Standard Cassette Tape' bag.







At the 98th Academy Awards on March 15, Spike Lee once again proved he doesn’t just show up, he likes to make a statement. While he wasn’t nominated this year, the Oscar-winning director commanded attention on the red carpet with a standout accessory: a gold cassette tape handbag designed by Detroit creative Runyaro Richardson.

The bold piece, known as the “Gold Standard Cassette Tape” bag, is a nostalgic nod to vintage music culture, reimagined as a luxury fashion item. Retailing at $950, the bag is crafted with 14-carat gold and features a genuine leather interior. The unique bag also comes in platinum and black chrome, Complex reports.

Spike Lee quite honestly in his bag at the 98th #Oscars pic.twitter.com/lnZ6oOSP24 — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) March 15, 2026

With Lee opting to carry the bag gave Richardson’s brand, Runyaro, global visibility overnight. According to CBS News, Lee personally reached out to the designer after discovering her work and purchased the bag himself.

“When he reached out to me, it was surreal because I grew up on him, all of his movies; he’s a legend,” Richardson told the outlet. “When he reached out to me, I was just so … wait a minute, is this AI? Like, hold up. Not trying to discredit my brand, because I believe in my brand; it was just surreal.”

Born and raised in Detroit, she began designing in 2015, initially creating T-shirts before expanding into accessories, according to CBS News. Her breakthrough came with the invention of the luxury cassette tape handbag, a concept that merges her early love of music with fashion innovation. Each design reflects a hands-on creative process and a commitment to originality that has resonated with both consumers and celebrities.

RUNYARO has steadily built momentum, earning features in major fashion publications such as British Vogue and GQ.

For Lee, whose films like “Malcolm X,” “School Daze,” and “Do the Right Thing” have long influenced both culture and style, has continually supported emerging talent and innovative Black designers. He has publicly spoke out against luxury labels such as Gucci and Prada following controversies over racist imagery in 2019, instead encouraging consumers to support designers of color.

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