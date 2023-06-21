Forget Twitter, Look Forward To The Black-Owned Social Media App, ‘Spill’

A new social platform launched by Alphonzo “Phonz” Terrell and DeVaris Brown, Spill, uses artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain technology to fish out hatred and abuse toward Blacks and other minority communities.

The app was recently added to Apple’s App Store, according AfroTech.

Terrell said in an interview, “Our thesis was if we could build a platform from the ground up that caters to these groups, these culture drivers, and then solve the core problems that they’re facing, that our community is facing more specifically, that would make for a better experience for everyone.”

The founders used AI and blockchain technology to build a system that detects unwelcome activity on the platform.

Terrell told AfroTech that a better user experience requires “all to get into the rooms to take the reins of these new systems, whether blockchain or AI. We know by now it’s a misnomer that these technologies are objective.”

He continued, “They get coded in with either human behaviors from the people designing them or the data they get trained. It’s really important to have different perspectives building these platforms now.”

Black women face the most hate online, according to Terrell. He stated, “Everybody who’s in Black Twitter or any of these other communities knows that it’s powered by Black women. Setting all the trends and all of that is part of that, but also getting way more hate than any other group.”

Spill is also a safe haven for LGBTQ+ users.

“If you’re queer, you’re in certain, historically targeted groups overseas, it’s awful to be online and be on social,” Terrell added.

Spill recognizes that Black social media app users are often not credited for starting trends and viral moments online. The social platform aims to pay users for viral moments. Although Terrell said it may not be an easy task, “On the compensation part, it’s definitely not an easy thing to solve from jump.”

BLACK ENTERPRISE previously covered the former Twitter employees’ new launch and their primary focus in ensuring it serves as a safe space for Black Twitter users.

Right now, the app is accessible by invite only.