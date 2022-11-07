Estranged DJ Spinderella Wants Salt N Pepa Back Together Again: ‘Let’s Get Some Unity Back’

Spinderella put her differences with Salt N Pepa aside while the legendary hip-hop group received their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The iconic hip-hop group — consisting of Cheryl “Salt” James, Sandra “Pepa” Denton, and Deidra “DJ Spinderella” Roper — were all present on Friday for their induction into the notable Hollywood Walk of Fame on Los Angeles’ infamous Hollywood Boulevard, People reports.

The group, who rose to fame in the ’80s and early 90s with hit singles like “Push It”, “Shoop,” and “Whatta Man,” took the time to share how special the moment was for them.

The ceremony was the first time all three ladies made a public appearance together since Spinderella left the group in 2019. At the time, Spinderella filed a lawsuit over alleged unpaid royalties. The group’s DJ claimed to have received a “termination” email asking her to exit the group.

Spinderella also claimed she was “wrongfully excluded” from the 2021 Salt N Pepa Lifetime biopic and declared their relationship was “over.”

However, while speaking at the induction ceremony on Friday, Spinderella, 51, took time to address the elephant in the room and express her desire to mend their broken fences.

“Women everywhere were inspired, forever changed by the message of strength and independence,” Spinderella said. “And what our message did for you guys, it also did for me as well… Thank you S and P for mentoring me.”

She continued.

“Salt, Pep, life lessons. We’ve been through the ups and downs,” Spinderella said.

“But I have to thank you for those lessons. Because it wasn’t just the music to me. It was our relationship. And that means everything to me. So whatever we gotta do to fix that, let’s get some unity back in this. Let’s figure it out and be iconic and be what the fans want.”

Pepa made sure to applaud her group for serving as pioneers in the current wave of female rappers taking up space at the top of the charts.

“It was a No. 1 question, will hip-hop last,” Pepa said. “And I was like, ‘Yo, they love us all over this world.’ And look at that.”

“Hip-hop has lasted for the women.”

“We gotta keep empowering each other like we do, lifting each other up, pass the torch. And I’m telling you, this is our time as well. And it goes to show you that Salt-N-Pepa got a stamp on the Earth.”