9 Year Old Is The Youngest & First Football Player To Sign An NIL Deal

A player from Snoop Dogg’s youth football league is prepping to make more money than some professionals.

According to Fox 59, 9-year-old Ghalee Wadood Jr. recently inked a name, image, and likeness (NIL) deal reportedly worth six figures with the Family 4 Life sports agency. He is the youngest and first player from Snoop’s league to sign such an agreement.

Wadood Jr.’s father is no stranger to football either. He is an associate manager for high school football for the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams.

“It’s kinda surreal,” Ghalee Wadood Sr. said. “It’s humbling and exciting for [the agency] to see his potential and want to manage him.”

The deal was well-earned. In his first year of playing in the league, Wadood Jr. was named most valuable player. “For him to win that, in his first year, it just speaks volumes,” Ghalee Wadood Sr. said. “No first-year kid has ever won such a prestigious award in a really competitive league.”

But the father still wants his son to live the life of a regular 9-year-old.

“I just want him to stay on the course and hope he doesn’t get too satisfied too early and continues to work hard,” Wadood Sr. said.

Although Wadood has made such a notable move, he is just the latest football player who has played in Snoop’s league to receive such high recognition. Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster who recently signed with the New England Patriots, Los Angeles Charger linebacker Daiyan Henley, former Baltimore Ravens wide receiver De’Anthony Thomas, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver John Ross, and late former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman all played in the league before playing in the NFL according to Football USA.

Snoop Dogg founded the non-profit youth league in 2005 as a way for inner-city kids to participate in youth football and cheer programs, according to the league’s website.