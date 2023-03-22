Sports Analyst and Former NFL Great Michael Vick, to Speak at The 2023 Business & Leadership Conference Presented by Dr. Bill Winston

Dr. Bill Winston, a globally renowned pastor, entrepreneur, and business leader, presents the 2023 Business & Leadership Conference (BLC), a two-day hybrid experience (in person and online) that will equip entrepreneurs and leaders with strategies and tools to create their own economies and dominate their industries.

From Friday, March 24 through Saturday, March 25, entrepreneurs, business and faith leaders from all over the world will gather in-person and online to take the lead again and dominate in their areas of influence: business, government, religion, education, media, arts and entertainment. More than 4,000 people are expected to attend.

The BLC is hosted by the nationally accredited Joseph Business School founded by Dr. Winston more than two decades ago. The school, which has a campus and online program, teaches business leaders and entrepreneurs how to excel in the marketplace using the practical and spiritual principles found in the Bible. Joseph Business School is committed to eradicating poverty, creating generational wealth, and closing the wealth gap in black and brown communities through entrepreneurship and ownership.

This year’s conference will boast some of the most dynamic talent in the industry. Global business leaders Michael Vick, four-time NFL Pro Bowler and Fox Sports analyst; Satis Patel, president and owner of Blue Star Hospitality, LLC; Charles Payne, Fox Business Network financial journalist and host of Fox’s Making Money with Charles Payne; Gerald Johnson, executive vice president, global manufacturing and sustainability with General Motors; and Dr. Prince Preyer, agricultural innovator, are featured conference speakers. Each will offer a unique perspective on entrepreneurship, business best practices and how they have succeeded in their individual areas of expertise.

The BLC Conference will offer a variety of dynamic business and leadership workshops, including Start a Business From a Smartphone with Keon Morning, Taking Your Wealth to the Next Level with Catrice Wells, Mary Greene, Darius Grandberry, Protect Your Business From Cyber Threats Workshop with James Hondros, and International/Global Forum hosted by Dr. Deloris Thomas. The conference concludes on Saturday with a final session led by Dr. Bill Winston.

The conference will feature an ongoing career fair & business expo, multiple keynote sessions, innovation workshops, a Joseph Business School (JBS) Global Alumni event, where Alexander Nicholas, executive vice president of learning, innovation and society with XPrize Foundation will speak, the BLC 2023 Pitch Competition, and the 7th Annual Global Entrepreneur Awards. During the Global Entrepreneurs awards, the winner will be honored as Entrepreneur of the Year and will be presented with a $10,000 cash award.

The BLC 2023 Pitch Competition provides an opportunity for entrepreneurs throughout the world to showcase products and services, virtually or in person, that have a measurable kingdom impact, have the potential for commercialization and scalability, and fill a need that solves real problems in the marketplace. The BLC 2023 Pitch Competition is scheduled for Friday, March 24, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Participants may pitch virtually or in person. Cash prizes will be awarded to the three highest-rated contestants in the final round of the Pitch Competition. First prize is $10,000. Second prize is $5,000, and third prize is $2,500. All applicants must be registered attendees of the Business and Leadership Conference.

Travis Greene, chart-topping gospel recording artist and pastor of Forward City Church, and Vanessa Bell Armstrong, seven-time Grammy Award nominee, Stellar Award-winning gospel singer, will lead worship service on Friday and Saturday nights, respectively.