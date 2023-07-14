Andre Drummond Shares Important Life Lessons With Young Athletes In Pursuit Of League Dreams, ‘Basketball Is More Than Just A Game’

Former Detroit Piston Andre Drummond has a powerful message for those who wish to follow in his footsteps and play in the NBA.

In a recent Instagram post, he gave some sound advice based on his own experience that might help them navigate the waters better than he did. The two-time All-Star is playing on his sixth NBA team after coming into the league with the Pistons over 10 years ago in 2012.

On July 10, he posted a video to his more than 1.3 million followers, alluding to learning lessons through whatever it is you’re involved in. For him, that was basketball.

“Basketball is more than just a game. It teaches you the most important life lessons. Being a great teammate is one of them. #ADDiaries“

In the short video, he speaks to a group of young players and expresses that he understands where they are, as he has been there before.

“I want to tell you guys a story. I understand where you guys are and what’s going on. I know a lot of this s**t is new. Some of you guys are coming from respected teams, where you’re the man, you’re that guy on your team, and, you know, you’ve played 100 minutes, and you’ve scored 1,000 points, X, Y, and Z. This is not what this is, fellas. And the sooner you guys realize this s**t, the better.”

He then drills in factual statements that shaped his career trajectory based on how he handled things. Some of it didn’t benefit him, and it humbled him when real-life issues affected the bottom line.

“But to be pouting on the bench, making faces, not cheering your f**king teammates when we’re down eight the entire game, come back and go up by three, and you’re not celebrating that? I’ma tell you something: Fellas, I was that guy. I was a $100 million guy. I was pouting. I was upset when I wasn’t playing. And I had a bad attitude. I went from $100 million to a f**king league minimum.”

He then pinpoints what will make them successful teammates and win in the league on a competitive level.

“This is a personal story I’m sharing with you guys right now. They don’t care how many rebounds you get, how many threes you make. They care about you being as a person, are you a good teammate, are you a good locker room guy? Are you someone they can count on each and every single night? I talk about consistency. You play 100% every single time you step on that f**king floor. Consistency fellas, consistency.”

Drummond plays for the Chicago Bulls after stints with the Pistons, the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Los Angeles Lakers, the Philadelphia 76ers, and the Brooklyn Nets.