NFL Player Chandler Jones Alleges He Was Hospitalized Against His Will And Injected With ‘Unknown Substance’

NFL player Chandler Jones alleges he was taken to a mental health hospital against his will by the Las Vegas Fire Department and injected with an ‘unknown substance.’

He posted about the incident, claiming he “don’t know what” he was injected with on his X profile, formerly known as Twitter, account on Feb. 25, 2023. He then claims that he didn’t do anything wrong and that the police officers who took him told him that “people were concerned about” him because of recent online posts.

The posts on his account are photos of handwritten notes he allegedly wrote. With the caption from his post saying, “First day out but I’m still aligned,” the four-time Pro Bowl player explained what transpired while he was hospitalized last week; he didn’t specify a date.

“First day out, if my fans and friends are wondering, I was taken in by the Las Vegas fire department last week against my will. I was injected with (I don’t know what). They said it was a court hold, and the Las Vegas police put me on it.”

“I answered my front door and a group of 5 to 7 were there to put me in an ambulance where I was later injected and I asked them not to.”

He said he did not have a cell phone or a way to communicate and then said he was taken to Seven Hills Behavioral Health Hospital. Once there, he claimed he tried to reach out to the Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler “6 to 7 times asking for help,” but although he left several messages, Zeigler never returned his phone calls.

After writing that he spent the first night sleeping on the floor, he added that his brothers and father came to visit him, supplying him with food and clothes. He says every week he misses a game, that’s $1 million he is not pocketing. He even mentions that he worked out while in the hospital.

“All I know is whoever put me here had bad intentions. I’m too strong of a person to be mentally broken. For all of my friends that know me, THEY KNOW!!!”

First day out but I’m still aligned. pic.twitter.com/AgxZWP7U9e — ♛Chandler Jones (@chanjones55) September 26, 2023

The Daily Mail reported that the week before this occurred, Jones took to his social media to accuse Raiders owner Mark Davis of protecting the identity of someone who allegedly molested his goddaughter. Before the latest incident, the NFL team placed him on the non-football illness list last week, ruling him out for the team indefinitely.

‘It’s a personal situation and a private matter,’ Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels stated.

“We have dealt with it, and I am not going to talk about it.’”

Jones has not played a game this season and is not allowed in the Raiders facility.