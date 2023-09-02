Sports Reporter Josina Anderson Joins ‘Undisputed’ Panel

After NFL Hall of Fame great Shannon Sharpe left the FS1 sports talk show Undisputed, it wasn’t known who would replace those big shoes he left behind. Now, it has been reported that a number of personalities will be stepping into them, the most recent addition being former ESPN sports reporter Josina Anderson.

According to Athlon Sports, longtime reporter and sports analyst Skip Bayless has added Anderson to his panel of personalities for the updated Undisputed.

NFL Insider @JosinaAnderson is poised to join the cast of @RealSkipBayless‘s revamped @Undisputed on FS1. Bayless announced her addition on Monday’s debut show episode. Anderson, meanwhile, will continue her role as CBS Sports’ Senior NFL Insider.https://t.co/2GRWjAzRgJ pic.twitter.com/gv2Y46w1dW — Michael McCarthy (@MMcCarthyREV) August 30, 2023

The 45-year-old Anderson, who ran track as a student athlete at the University of North Carolina, worked at ESPN for nine years before leaving in 2020. She was named ESPN’s first female NFL insider in 2015.

While there, Anderson made regular appearances on Sunday NFL Countdown, NFL Live, and SportsCenter. Before gaining employment at ESPN, she was a reporter for six years with Fox 31 in Denver.

She is currently working as CBS Sports’ senior NFL insider and will continue to do so.

Sharpe left the debate show earlier this year, and the speculation as to who would take his place finally ended when it was announced that a panel of sportscasters would be appear the show during the week.

So far, former athletes have been added, all Super Bowl champions. They include former Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman, Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin, and Tampa Bay Buccaneer Keyshawn Johnson.

Meanwhile, Sharpe recently signed on to join Stephen A. Smith on his ESPN show First Take, appearing on Mondays and Tuesdays during the NFL season. This marks a return to the program for Sharpe. Before partnering with Skip Bayless over at FS1, Sharpe was a regular guest (in 2016) on First Take, which helped land him the spot opposite Bayless, who himself was a regular host on First Take before going to FS1.

