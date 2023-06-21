Michael Jordan Could Pocket $2.7B If The Hornets Sale Goes Down

Previously it was reported that NBA legend Michael Jordan had sold his majority stake in the Charlotte Hornets after purchasing the franchise for a reported $275 million in 2010 (when the team was known as the Bobcats), with the sale purportedly being for $3 billion, the former Chicago Bulls all-star stands to pocket an estimated $2.7 billion.

The Charlotte Hornets are worth more than 10x what Michael Jordan paid for the team 13 years ago 📈 pic.twitter.com/2rkydvNK4J — Front Office Sports (@FOS) June 16, 2023

According to Sports Pro Media, Jordan was rumored to sell the franchise as early as March 2023. He has been the majority owner of the Hornets since 2010 and was the only majority Black owner of a team in the National Basketball Association.

As great a player and inspiration Jordan has been for the sports world, he failed to bring the franchise to prominence as a team owner. In a league of 30 teams, according to Sportico, the Hornets were valued at $1.77 billion, which placed the franchise at 26th out of the NBA’s 30 teams.

According to NBA.com, the Hornets only won 423 games versus losing 600 during Jordan’s tenure as owner. They also were never able to win a playoff series and have the longest time away from the playoffs after not making it the past seven straight seasons. They had a losing record of 27-55 this past season.

Jordan will retain a minority stake in the team, although it has not been reported how much. He reportedly sold the team to a group led by Gabe Plotkin, who currently has a minority stake in the Hornets, and Rick Schnall. Hip-hop recording artist and avid basketball fan/player J. Cole is also reportedly involved in ownership. According to Yahoo Sports, Jordan will oversee operations during the upcoming 2023 NBA Draft.

RELATED CONTENT: Michael Jordan’s Signed ‘Flu-Game’ Jordans From 1997 NBA Finals Auction for $1.38 Million