Shedeur Sanders Named Black College Football Player of the Year

Is it possible that Shedeur Sanders will have a better football playing career than his father Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders?
According to Sports Illustrated’s Fan Nation, Shedeur, who played at the quarterback position at Jackson State University, was awarded the 2022 Deacon Jones Award. The Black College Football Hall of Fame gives that honor to the top collegiate player of the year at an HBCU.
Sanders was given the honor while attending the Black College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 Induction Ceremony in Atlanta, on June 10.
Earlier in 2023 the Black College Football Hall of Fame announced that the former Jackson State University quarterback, Sheduer, had been named the 2022 Black College Football Player of the Year.
🏈 BREAKING NEWS 🏈@GoJSUTigersFB QB SHEDEUR SANDERS wins Deacon Jones Trophy as the 2022 Black College Football Player of the Year. pic.twitter.com/tFSoP6kIkc
— BlackCollegeFootball (@BCFHOF) February 25, 2023