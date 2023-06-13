 Shedeur Sanders Named Black College Football Player of the Year

Sports

Black College Football Hall of Fame Awards Shedeur Sanders With The Deacon Jones Award

27
Black College Football Hall of Fame, sanders
Quarterback Shedeur Sanders #2 of the Colorado Buffaloes warms up prior to their spring game at Folsom Field. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Is it possible that Shedeur Sanders will have a better football playing career than his father Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders?

According to Sports Illustrated’s Fan Nation, Shedeur, who played at the quarterback position at Jackson State University, was awarded the 2022 Deacon Jones Award. The Black College Football Hall of Fame gives that honor to the top collegiate player of the year at an HBCU.

Sanders was given the honor while attending the Black College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 Induction Ceremony in Atlanta, on June 10.

Earlier in 2023 the Black College Football Hall of Fame announced that the former Jackson State University quarterback, Sheduer, had been named the 2022 Black College Football Player of the Year. 

Show comments
Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton, is the co-founder, and owner of TheIndustryCosign.com.

×