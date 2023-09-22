Stephen A. Smith’s Awful First Pitch Gets Him Clowned

ESPN sports analyst Stephen A. Smith is known for his braggadocio, but he may have a reason to stay silent after his latest antics in front of a camera.

At Yankee Stadium in the Bronx Thursday night, Smith threw out the game’s ceremonial first pitch and came up extremely short. The controversial announcer, walking with as much confidence as LeBron James on a basketball court, may have to withstand whatever biting comments come his way.

Twitter users had a “ball” after watching Smith’s ineptitude.

At least it was in line with home plate! — Joshua S (@sandler_joshua) September 21, 2023

It couldn’t have happened to a more deserving person. The person who is always quick to point out the flaws of everyone else, couldn’t even reach the catcher. EMBARRASSING!! — MAGS (@Hunter223322) September 22, 2023

SAS gonna hear about it from the First Take crew! — warrior82 (@808_warrior82) September 21, 2023

If it wasn’t for the fact that Queens, NY, native 50 Cent had possibly the worst pitch in the history of baseball, Smith would have taken that crown!

Even Sister Mary Jo Sobieck put Smith to shame when she took the mound 5 years ago.

This is how it’s done…https://t.co/WS0cgO3NhA — Just Me (@XenoYautja44) September 22, 2023

According to NJ.com, Smith responded to his pitch in the YES broadcast booth. He admitted that he choked while he was on the pitching mound.

“I was disgusted with myself,” Smith told fellow sportscasters Michael Kay, Paul O’Neill, and David Cone. “Let me tell you something, I was warming up down there. I was throwing strikes from 60 feet away. And I got on that mound and it looked like it was a mile away. I said, ‘What the hell am I doing here?’…And you know, it just, I mean, it was…there’s no excuse, there’s no excuse. It was a choke job. I can do better than that. It was a choke job, and Stephen A. choked a little bit. I just did. It was straight. But damn it, I can do better than that.”

He continued: “Listen, I want to go up on the hill, man. I stood up there and I’m like, ‘I can’t believe how far this is.’…And then, not only that, they would coach me to let it go sooner and I followed through and then let it go. I let it go too late. And you don’t get warmups on the mound, man. I choked.”

Indeed, you did Mr. Smith, indeed you did.

RELATED CONTENT: Shannon Sharpe Calls Stephen A. Smith “Skip” Multiple Times in First Take Debut