Venus Williams Wins Over Top 50 Player After Being Ranked No.697

Venus Williams has held off Father Time to shock the tennis world and score a major win at the recent Birmingham Classic. It was her first victory after being out of action since the beginning of 2023.

According to The Associated Press, Williams, who is 43 and ranked 697, beat a player in the top 50 for the first time in almost four years. The match lasted more than three hours against Camila Giorgi, ranked 48.

Although she etched a victory, she didn’t fare so well when she lost to 17-year-old Celine Naef in the first round of the Libema Open in the Netherlands on June 13, 2023.

She stated how happy she was to be back after not being there for two years.

“I am just so happy to be back! I thought I played really well today, and she played incredible. I’m so surprised she’s not No.1 in the world. There were so many moments where I thought, ‘This match is over,’ then she would hit a shot from out of nowhere. She pushed me to be better than what I thought I could be, and it’s great for me. I haven’t played a lot of matches, and it’s great to come through.”

Williams will play against either Jelena Ostapenko or Linda Nosková in the next round.

Williams last played at the beginning of 2023 due to a hamstring injury she suffered in Auckland.

Off the court, she and her sister, Serena, are again collaborating with Will Smith and his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, and the couple’s Westbrook Studios for a sports documentary. The partnership will be for a documentary about the 1971 Women’s World Cup of soccer titled COPA 71.

The Williams sisters are the film’s executive producers, which will fall under Dogwoof and New Black Films production. The documentary will also be executive produced by Westbrook Studios.