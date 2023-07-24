Brother Of Ex-NFL Player Aqib Talib Pleads Guilty To Killing Of A Youth Football Coach, Faces 37 Years In Prison

In 2022, the brother of former NFL player Aqib Talib was indicted on a murder charge by a Texas grand jury for the shooting death of a coach at a youth football game .

Ten months later, Yaqub Talib has pled guilty to the crime.

According to The Dallas Morning News, Yaqub entered a guilty plea for shooting and killing 43-year-old Michael Hickmon on August 13, 2022, at a football game in Lancaster, Texas. When he returns to court for sentencing on Aug. 7, 2023, he will face a prison term of 37 years, according to Claire Crouch, a spokeswoman for the Dallas County district attorney’s office.

Hickmon was shot multiple times after fight broke out between the competing coaching staffs due to a referee’s call during a scrimmage at Lancaster Community Park between two nine-year-old teams—the Dragon Elite Academy and the North Dallas United Bobcats.

Video footage, as well as eyewitness testimony, implicated Yaqub in the killing.

Yaqub’s brother, Aqib, who retired from the NFL in 2021, financed the North Dallas United Bobcats. Both brothers had sons on the Bobcats: Aqib’s son was a running back, and Yaqub’s son played quarterback.

A video leading up to the tragic incident revealed that Aqib started the brawl and that Yaqub it ended by shooting Hickmon, WFAA reported.

“He ran across the field and ran over on our sideline and got in the ref’s face,” eyewitness Heith Mayes said. Several others said Aqib started the altercation when he became upset about the referees’ calls during the game.

In 2022, Hickman’s family filed a lawsuit against both brothers.

The Dallas Morning News reported that the paperwork was filed in Dallas County. The family is suing Big XII Sports League and Family Services, along with the Talib brothers, accusing the league of failing to vet coaches and to provide a safe environment and adequate security.