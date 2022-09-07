Social Media Roasts Shereé Whitfield’s ‘Copy Cat’ She By Shereé Clothing Line

It took Shereé Whitfield 14 years to finally debut her fashion line, She By Shereé, on The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

After more than a decade of patience, fans say the collection wasn’t worth the wait. RHOA’s season finale on Sunday ended with Whitfield’s long-awaited She By Shereé fashion show.

Season 14 saw Whitfield’s return after a few years off the show. The question mark surrounding her fashion line has always been the people’s way of getting under her skin.

At the season 9 reunion, Whitfield gave her infamous “Spring, Summer, September” response when asked when She By Shereé would finally launch. However, years later, those joggers were still nowhere in sight.

Whitfield knew she had to deliver, and she did. The fashion show was a success, with cast members from the present and past stepping out to support Shereé. The season finale closed with an announcement letting fans know that the fashion line’s website was up and running.

But soon after the finale aired, Whitfield took to social media to explain why her company website was down.

“Due to the overwhelming interest in She by Sheree the influx of love is crashing the website!! But please understand it’s being worked on so continue to check back in within the next 24 hours,” Whitfield wrote in a statement on Sept. 4.

“We [are] working to get this quickly resolved. We wish to serve you soon. Thank you for your interest.”

For those who did get a chance to visit the website, many were surprised to see the visible similarities between She By Shereé and popular online retailer SHEIN.

“She by Somebody Else!” one Twitter user wrote under a side-by-side showing one of Sheree’s pieces and a duplicate piece by SHEIN.

She By Shereé’s high price point was also a topic of discussion, considering the quality and style of the designs found on SHEIN and Amazon.

So after 10+ years of no fashion, you just put your name in a look alike Jeffree Star logo, printed it in a Ali Express/Shein garment and charged it 130$?! Gurl😒 How dreadful! We were rooting for you smh🤦🏾‍♂️. She by Sheree? More She by Shein Express wtf?! You know what 😪 #RHOA pic.twitter.com/REJYQR84wR — Kiki Real Talk ✌🏾 (@KikiRealTalk) September 5, 2022

There are many still looking to support She By Shereé. But considering all of the complaints about the style, quality, and price point, she might need to try again!