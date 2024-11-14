Graphic designer, tech jobs, springboard for the Arts
by Kandiss Edwards

November 14, 2024

Springboard For The Arts Awards $500 Monthly Grants To Minnesota Artists

Springboard For The Arts is giving artist room to balance creativity and family.

A non-profit organization, Springboard For The Arts, is awarding $500 grants to Minneapolis, Minnesota locals for the next five years. 

Springboard For The Arts is committed to helping 100 artists stay afloat financially as they nurture their creativity. The grants will be awarded monthly, and there are no stipulations attached to maintaining eligibility. 

Springboard For The Arts’s “Guaranteed Income For Artists” program began in 2021. The pilot program picked 75 recipients to springboard to success, according to their site. 

Executive Director of Springboard For The Arts, Laura Zabel, commented on the ability of the program to “transform artists’ lives.”

“Our program is emerging as a national model, demonstrating how guaranteed income can transform artists’ lives, build community resilience, and strengthen local economies. We’re not just defying political headwinds—we’re changing the narrative with data, artwork, and meaningful stories of impact. When artists can focus more on their work, families art, and their community instead of worrying about basic needs, everyone benefits.”

The organization does more than financially supplement artists. It offers a plethora of resources and workshops to help artists build portfolios, apply for grants, and write purposeful artist statements via Zoom.

Their November itinerary includes multiple options to help artists grow in every area of the craft: 

Artist Statements

Zoom Meeting – Get a hands-on, step-by-step approach to writing a range of statements that best represent your work as an artist.

Work of Art: Grant Writing

Zoom Meeting – Learn the essentials of grant writing along with resources for searching and structuring your grants. Presented in partnership with Hennepin County Library.
 

Ask Me Anything: SBA Resources for Creative Businesses

Zoom Meeting – The Minnesota District of the Small Business Administration provides a wide variety of services to small businesses. Anna Schmiel, Outreach & Marketing Specialist for the Minnesota District, will provide a brief overview of SBA services and answer your questions about starting a small business and what comes next.
 
To find a full listing of services and resources offered by Springboard For The Arts, you can go to their official website’s events page. 
 

