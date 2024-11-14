News by Kandiss Edwards Springboard For The Arts Awards $500 Monthly Grants To Minnesota Artists Springboard For The Arts is giving artist room to balance creativity and family.







A non-profit organization, Springboard For The Arts, is awarding $500 grants to Minneapolis, Minnesota locals for the next five years.

Springboard For The Arts is committed to helping 100 artists stay afloat financially as they nurture their creativity. The grants will be awarded monthly, and there are no stipulations attached to maintaining eligibility.

Springboard For The Arts’s “Guaranteed Income For Artists” program began in 2021. The pilot program picked 75 recipients to springboard to success, according to their site.

Executive Director of Springboard For The Arts, Laura Zabel, commented on the ability of the program to “transform artists’ lives.”

“Our program is emerging as a national model, demonstrating how guaranteed income can transform artists’ lives, build community resilience, and strengthen local economies. We’re not just defying political headwinds—we’re changing the narrative with data, artwork, and meaningful stories of impact. When artists can focus more on their work, families art, and their community instead of worrying about basic needs, everyone benefits.”

In partnership with @SpringboardArts, we're launching a new grant opportunity for artists to fund projects that build understanding, interaction, compassion, joy, and solidarity between rural and urban communities.



The organization does more than financially supplement artists. It offers a plethora of resources and workshops to help artists build portfolios, apply for grants, and write purposeful artist statements via Zoom.

Their November itinerary includes multiple options to help artists grow in every area of the craft:

Artist Statements