News by Kandiss Edwards DeKalb Squatters Are Throwing An All Access VIP Pool Party A family in Dekalb county Georgia are the victims of squatters who gained access to their family home one day after their father's death.







A family in DeKalb County, Georgia, is a victim of squatters who are now throwing a VIP pool party, WSBTV reported.

After the passing of their patriarch, the Oliver family discovered multiple people living in their family home. Allegedly, the squatters broke into the house. After disabling security cameras and removing a lockbox, the squatters gained control of the residence.

The elder Oliver passed away on May 27. The family reports the squatters gained access to the home on May 28.

“We lost our father on Wednesday, on Thursday, we learned someone has taken over the home that he built with his hands,” Lisa Oliver said to WSBTV.

Once the family was aware of the intruder’s presence, they attempted to visit the residence. Kevin Oliver reports that they were met with hostility as one of the intruders allegedly brandished an AR-15 rifle. As many squatters claim, the occupants said they had a lease agreement. However, they have yet to produce any documents to substantiate their claims.

Further adding to the controversy, the home’s occupants are advertising a summer bash. The promotion of the event has attracted out-of-state observers. The “hosts” promise food trucks, VIP parking, and pool access in promotional materials.

The original owner of the home was a DeKalb pioneer. He was one of the first Black men to establish a law firm in the county.

In response, the Olivers have filed an affidavit in a Georgia court. The recent passing of the Squatter Reform Act allows the owners to file a “Squatters’ affidavit.” The Squatter Reform Act provides law enforcement with the power to charge the illegal occupants of a property with a criminal offense. Previous laws required civil action.

If the occupants cannot provide the proper documentation to establish residency, they will be evicted within three days. Should they present a lease, the matter proceeds to a magistrate judge within seven days, and presenting a fraudulent lease could result in felony charges.

