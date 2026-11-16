Photo by Markus Winkler: https://www.pexels.com/photo/diversity-equity-inclusion-concept-with-letter-tiles-30901634/ Money by Brandon Horton Squire CoFounder Recalls Being Pressed To Hire Non-Black Executives Dave Salvant talks company leadership and the customers its technology could serve.







Squire Co-Founder and President Dave Salvant says an investor asked him to hire non-Black executives while he was raising money for the barbershop management company. Salvant recounted the experience at the 2026 AFROTECH Conference.

What did Salvant say about the fundraising process?

Salvant said investors also questioned whether Squire targeted only Black barbershops. He recalled presenting a pitch deck without Black people pictured to communicate that the company served a broader market.

“We wanted to make abundantly clear this was not just for Black people,” Salvant said, according to AFROTECH.

Despite that presentation, he said, questions persisted about whether the platform was intended for Black customers. His account describes scrutiny of both the company’s Black leadership and its potential customer base.

How did the company’s access to capital change?

Squire later attracted substantial investment. A July 2021 company announcement disclosed a $60 million funding round led by Tiger Global, bringing total funding to approximately $165 million. The round valued Squire at $750 million at the time.

Salvant told the conference audience that competition among investors eventually strengthened the founders’ ability to negotiate investment terms.

In November 2024, Silicon Valley Bank announced $35 million in debt financing for Squire. The bank described a platform serving more than 3,000 shops with tools for appointments, payments, and business operations. That financing was debt, distinct from the company’s earlier equity funding.

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