(Photo by Julian Dakdouk/Parkwood Media/WireImage via Parkwood) Beauty by Sidnee Michelle Beyoncé Chose Full Ownership Over Investors To Build Cécred The Right Way Rather than accept those conditions, Beyoncé chose to fund the business independently, allowing her to maintain control over its financial priorities.







Beyoncé financed her haircare company, Cécred, herself after prospective investors pushed to cut research and development spending, prioritizing ownership and product quality over outside financial backing, Complex reports.

Her mother, Tina Knowles, the company’s vice chairwoman, revealed the decision during Fortune’s Most Powerful Women Summit. Knowles said potential investors questioned why the company allocated such a significant portion of its budget to developing and testing products rather than marketing.

“The investors just didn’t like that. They wanted us to put more money into marketing and less into the product,” Knowles said.

Rather than accept those conditions, Beyoncé chose to fund the business independently, allowing her to maintain control over its financial priorities.

Knowles acknowledged the substantial costs associated with the decision but said her daughter remained committed to investing in research without seeking approval from outside investors.

The move underscores Beyoncé’s approach to entrepreneurship, emphasizing ownership, long-term investment, and control over business decisions.

Launched in February 2024, Cécred spent six years developing its products, drawing on Knowles’ experience running a Houston hair salon. The brand focuses on hair and scalp health, with products designed for multiple hair textures.

Beyoncé has also adopted a marketing strategy that places less emphasis on her celebrity status. In an interview with i-D, she described herself as the company’s founder, visionary, and sole investor, explaining that she wanted the products to appeal to consumers regardless of their opinions about her music.

The company’s expansion has included significant retail achievements. According to Fortune, Cécred’s 2025 debut at Ulta Beauty marked the retailer’s most successful prestige haircare launch. The brand has also received 89 beauty industry awards and expanded into the United Kingdom through retailer Space NK.

For Beyoncé, self-financing Cécred has provided an opportunity to build a beauty business while retaining authority over the investments and product standards shaping its growth.

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