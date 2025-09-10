Education by Kandiss Edwards Curtains Closed: Jamaican Girls School Bans Baby Hairs St. Andrew High School in Jamaica is making waves for instituting a “no edges” hair policy.







St. Andrew High School in Jamaica is making waves for instituting a “no edges” hair policy. Social media users have much to say after the all-girls institution posted its announcement.

The school posted its message on Instagram informing students and parents of its new rule. They expressly forbid popular style; slick hair intricately designed around the “edges” of the forehead and temples. The school asserted the style was not a “neat” or “school-ready” look. They also stressed that appearing polished without the trendy style was a way of “upholding standards.”

“Please be advised that the wearing of ‘edges’ is now officially banned on campus. Remember, curtains belong in the house, not on foreheads! Let’s keep our looks neat and school-ready. We appreciate your cooperation in upholding our standards of excellence as we continue honoring the legacy and inspiring the future!”

Multiple users are speaking out about the policy change. In support of the institution, an X user who hints at a connection to the school states that “outsiders” would not understand the necessity of the policy.

@BLJ stated: “No St. Andrew High School for girls slander allowed. Our school produces LEADERS, nation builders…. Several rules will look crazy to outsiders, but they help us to focus. Unless you’ve been in the bathrooms on the main building, DON’T ASK WHY they banned edges at the school lol”

No St. Andrew High School for girls slander allowed. Our school produces LEADERS, nation builders…. Several rules will look crazy to outsiders, but they help us to focus. Unless you’ve been in the bathrooms on the main building DON’T ASK WHY they banned edges at the school lol — BLJ (@BLJLEE) September 8, 2025

@Kimmykimkim spoke out against the policy, claiming the education of girls in the institution was being put in jeopardy: “Why am I seeing a child being sent home from school for having baby hair/edges. Fix this because it is ridiculous in 2025 children’s right to an education is being violated.”

https://twitter.com/KimbelleBeauty/status/1965059867254870511

St. Andrew High School for Girls, located in Kingston, Jamaica, is a leading all-female secondary institution founded in 1925. The school was established in partnership between Jamaica’s Presbyterian Church and the Wesleyan Synod.

Guided by its mission “to equip students mentally, physically, spiritually and socially to live a ‘Life More Abundant,’” the school provides education grounded in Christian values, academic excellence, and broad personal development. However, while the school’s mission is admirable, it has yet to be proven that certain hairstyles hinder students’ growth and academic excellence.

RELATED CONTENT: Senegal’s ‘Schools For Husbands’ Teaches Men ‘Positive Masculinity’ At Home And In Community