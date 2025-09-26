News by Kandiss Edwards St. Thomas University College Of Law Ruled Out of Compliance by ABA; Accreditation at Risk St. Thomas university is on notice after violating Standard 205(c). The standard mandates non-discrimination and equality of opportunity.







The American Bar Association (ABA) has officially found that the St. Thomas University College of Law, formerly Benjamin L. Crump College of Law, has fallen out of compliance.

The college was cited with a violation of Standard 205(c), which mandates non-discrimination and equality of opportunity. The ABA council issued the finding after its August meeting, triggering a correction process before any accreditation decisions can change.

At its August 21–23, 2025, session, the ABA’s Council of the Section of Legal Education and Admissions to the Bar reviewed St. Thomas’s status and concluded the school failed to meet the listed requirements.

The council has posted a notice allowing the institution to respond. The law school must submit a written report by October and appear before the council in early 2026.

Standard 205 is categorized by the ABA as one of its Core Standards, meaning that compliance is essential to maintaining accreditation status. It is unclear how the college has failed to meet the “non-discrimination and equality” mandate.

Although St. Thomas’s accreditation is currently approved, the council has warned that formal noncompliance can lead to disciplinary measures if the school fails to meet the requirements. If the school’s response demonstrates full corrective action, the council could cancel the hearing initially scheduled for February. If not, further steps may include probation or removal of accreditation.

In August, St. Thomas University announced it would change the law school’s name to St. Thomas University College of Law, ending its run as the Benjamin L. Crump College of Law. (The university and Crump said the change was mutual.)

At the same time, the school confirmed plans to launch the Benjamin L. Crump Institute for Environmental and Societal Law this fall.

Loss of ABA accreditation would affect access to many state bar exams and impact the school’s legitimacy. Until the council concludes its review, the law school retains its approval status.

