News by Sharelle B. McNair Harlem Legionnaires’ Outbreak: Ben Crump and Al Sharpton To Sue Construction Firm Several Harlem residents blame city higher-ups for failing to keep up with life-saving inspections and taking too long to identify when the disease took over buildings.







Civil rights attorney Ben Crump and civil rights advocate Rev. Al Sharpton are planning a press conference Tuesday, Aug. 19, to announce a lawsuit against a construction company accused of starting the deadly Legionnaires’ disease outbreak in Harlem, targeting Black and brown residents, BLACK ENTERPRISE has confirmed.

In collaboration with the law firm Weitz & Luxenberg, the co-counsel, Crump and the president of the National Action Network (NAN) will host the press conference at the House of Justice at 10:30 a.m.

The high-profile attorney was sought out by a resident of Harlem who faced hospitalization for a week to be treated for Legionnaires’ disease in late July 2025. The unidentified resident is one of 100 reported cases, which includes four deaths.

Legionnaires’ disease is a form of pneumonia caused by the Legionella bacteria that is known to grow in warm water. According to CNN, Legionella can be found in cooling towers with devices that use water to cool off large buildings, followed by mist being dispersed in the air. If the water becomes too warm and isn’t appropriately disinfected, the bacteria can grow; people inhaling the fog can get sick.

New York City health officials confirmed positive bacteria tests in 12 cooling towers that serve 10 buildings in the Harlem area. With the Legionnaires’ outbreak starting roughly around July 25, acting Health Commissioner Dr. Michelle Morse said inspectors have started working with building owners in an effort to guarantee testing compliance and remediation.

“The good news is that new cases have begun to decline, which indicates that the sources of the bacteria have been contained,” Morse said. “New Yorkers who live or work in the identified ZIP codes and have flu-like symptoms should contact a health care provider as soon as possible for timely diagnosis and treatment for the best chance at a good outcome.”

While health officials said residents of infected “zip codes can continue to drink water, bathe, shower, cook, and use their air conditioner” following accusations of plumbing systems being affected, the damage is already done for residents.

Several are pointing blame at city higher-ups for failing to keep up with life-saving inspections and taking too long to identify when the disease took over Harlem buildings.

“Why weren’t these cooling towers properly maintained? Who dropped the ball and why?” said Nichole Ingram, according to the New York Post, who fell ill with Legionnaires’ disease around July 24 after attending a funeral. “Why buildings in Harlem and not in lower Manhattan? People are losing their lives unnecessarily.”

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention projects close to 10% of people who contract the disease die from complications, often seen in older adults and people with weaker immune systems. Symptoms are similar to those of the flu, including cough, fever, headaches, muscle aches, and shortness of breath. It is treatable with antibiotics, but if left untreated, the disease may lead to shock and multi-organ failure.

RELATED CONTENT: Libya’s Black Migrants Face Unprecedented Racist Violence Amid EU-Backed Policies