Stacey Abrams Is A Class Act At Kamala Harris Rally In Atlanta

Atlanta was lit Tuesday, July 30, at the Kamala Harris for President Rally that took place at the Georgia State Convocation Center. The crowd of 10,000 supporters were reported to be the largest crowd the vice president has drawn yet, according to MSNBC. The energy was magnetic. Harris’ Divine 9 sorority sisters represented in Alpha Kappa Alpha regalia, donning string pearls and the colors pink and green. The South had something to say and something to show and prove. Atlanta’s most notable celebrities, dignitaries, and public servants were in the building to rile up the crowd and support Harris in her fight to win the White House. Martin Luther King III watched from the rafters as Mayor Andre Dickens, and Senators Jeff Osoff and Raphael Warnock took center stage before a performance by Megan Thee Stallion and a word on gun violence from Migos rapper Quavo. While Vice President Harris was the main event, Stacey Abrams was the class act.

Abrams set the night off when she walked across the stage to address a crowd who was enchanted by her presence. As the 2022 Georgia gubernatorial candidate reached the podium, rally-goers chanted “STACEY-STACEY-STACEY.” Abrams quickly redirected their enthusiasm and intonation to “Kamala-Kamala-Kamala.” The gesture was thoughtful and in solidarity with Harris. Abrams captivated the audience with her spirited speech, reminding them of the impact Georgia voters had on the 2020 presidential election that turned the state blue and resulted in a presidential win for Joe Biden and placed then-Senator Kamala Harris into the vice presidency.

“Four years ago in state, we were in a dark place,” Abrams said.

“There was COVID, but there was also Ahmaud Arbery. There was disease that was ravagng our nation and sadness…”

Abrams continued: “But four years ago when the nation looked around and asked ‘How do we find our way out?’, Georgia leaned in and said ‘Watch us get it done.’”

“Georgia leaned in,” Abrams said.

“It said we’re not only going to give you 16 electoral college votes and President Joe Biden, but because we’re southern we’re going to give you not one but two U.S. Senators.”

As of late, Abrams has been as visible on the political scene. In April 2023, the political leader took her talents to Howard University, where she serves as the inaugural Ronald W. Walters Endowed Chair for Race and Black Politics.

Upcoming, is a new podcast Assembly Required with Stacey Abrams where the discussion will focus on topical issues, strategies and solutions.

