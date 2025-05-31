Politics by Stacy Jackson Senator Cory Booker’s New Book, ‘Stand,’ Set for Fall Release The more than 25 hours-long speech will be expanded into a book centered on taking a "stand for something greater."







In April, New Jersey Senator Cory Booker delivered a record-breaking, 25-hour-long speech on the Senate floor, addressing the policies of the Trump administration.

Now the New York Times bestselling author will expand on the historic moment in an upcoming book, Stand

“This book is about the virtues vital to our success as a nation and lessons we can draw from generations of Americans who fought for them,” Booker, 56, said in a statement, according to The Associated Press.

Booker impacted the masses last month as videos of his speech circulated on social media.

The powerful speech pointed out policies from anti-DEI initiatives and immigration to healthcare and Social Security cuts. Booker asserted in his speech that “the power of the people is greater than the people in power,” reflecting his belief that the economy should value American workers and benefit everyone, “not just the privileged few,” as stated on his website.

Stand, which St. Martin’s Press will release Nov. 11, will expand on the messages and calls to action addressed by Booker.

According to People, the lawmaker was approached by Tim Bartlett, executive editor at The St. Martin’s Publishing Group, to discuss how his message could be expanded upon in a compelling book.

According to the official synopsis, the book “explores how our choices today shape the future—and offers a passionate call to conscience and a guide for courageous engagement. At its core is the conviction that it’s not enough to fight against someone or something—we must also stand for something greater.”

A press release noted that Booker’s Senate floor speech outlined in his 1,164 pages of prepared material, lasted for 25 hours and five minutes. The politician shared the stories of over 200 New Jerseyans and Americans.

The historic moment garnered over 350 million likes on Booker’s TikTok livestream and 28,000 encouraging voicemails. The speech broke Strom Thurmond’s 24 hours and 18 minute speech against the Civil Rights Act of 1957.

