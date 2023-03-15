Family of Stanley Wilson Jr. Accuse Officers of Beating Him Before Death; Sues for Over $45M

Another Black man may have died at the hands of police officers, according to the family of a former NFL player who died in police custody.

According to TMZ, the attorney of former Detroit Lions player, Stanley Wilson Jr. claimed at a Tuesday news conference that he was a victim of excessive force before his February 1 death.

John Carpenter said pictures of Wilson Jr.’s body revealed the former cornerback had abrasions on his head appearing to show he was either kicked or stomped. Other photos showed markings on his wrist that seemingly revealed he was in handcuffs at the time of the attack, Carpenter said.

Wilson’s mother, Dr. D. Pulane Lucas, said county officials had previously informed her the former football player had collapsed and fallen out of a chair during the intake process at Metropolitan State Hospital before he died. Yet, based on the evidence, Carpenter said the photos showed a “stark contrast to what we’ve been hearing.”

Through Carpenter, the family has filed three separate claims against Los Angeles County on Tuesday morning. One on behalf of Wilson Jr.’s mother, another on behalf of his father, and the third on behalf of his estate. They are seeking more than $45 million in damages.

“The County has grossly misrepresented the cause and circumstances of Stanley Wilson Jr.’s death,” Carpenter revealed in the court filings. The family still hasn’t received Wilson Jr.’s autopsy results.