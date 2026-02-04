News by Kandiss Edwards Former Starbucks Director Files Retaliation Lawsuit After Warning About ‘Maggot’ Machinery Waszak alleges she was fired after flagging problems involving a proprietary espresso system.







A former Starbucks executive filed a lawsuit alleging retaliation after raising health and safety concerns.

Janice Waszak claims that after she alerted higher-ups in the company about the condition of new in-store equipment, she was swiftly let go from her position. Waszak worked at the company for nearly two decades and most recently held the title of director of concept innovation. In addition to retaliation, she alleges workplace discrimination.

According to Fox Business, Waszak alleges she was fired after flagging problems involving a proprietary espresso system known internally as the Siren System. Waszak’s complaint reveals that during equipment testing, she identified a host of safety and sanitation concerns connected to the system. As the Siren System poses cleaning challenges associated with the machine’s design, the “potential for maggots or other contaminants to grow in the equipment” is high. Furthermore, she claims the equipment caught fire during testing.

Waszak claims she reported these issues to supervisors and other company leaders. She urged that the problems be addressed before wider rollout. Instead of acting on those concerns, Starbucks terminated her employment in December 2023.

According to the suit, Waszak initially affirmed internal assessments that minimized or failed to detail the system’s health and safety risks. The former employee says that due to pressure, she went along with the misleading information.

Starbucks has denied the allegations. Fox Business reported that the company said Waszak was terminated following an internal investigation that concluded she violated workplace policies. Starbucks has stated it intends to defend itself against the claims in court, stating the allegations “are entirely without merit.”

The company contends Waszak “was separated from the company after an investigation into allegations that her conduct violated Starbucks’ workplace conduct policies.”

The legal dispute comes when the company is already under increased scrutiny. The company is currently in negotiations with Starbucks Workers United over higher pay and better workplace conditions. Since Nov. 13, 2025, unionized baristas have been on an open-ended strike, beginning with picket signs in dozens of stores and spreading to hundreds of locations across the United States.

Starbucks Workers United said the strike expanded to more than 180 stores in about 130 cities. The barista walkout marks one of the longest labor walkouts in the chain’s history. Some employees have capitulated and returned to regular shifts at unionized locations. The union’s demands include improved staffing levels, higher take-home pay, and resolution of hundreds of unfair labor practice charges filed with the National Labor Relations Board.

