Albany Starbucks Employees Join The Picket Line In Ongoing National Strike For Better Pay And Work Conditions Stores that have recently joined the movement include Cleveland, Memphis, Springfield, and Albany.







Starbucks workers in Albany, New York, have joined the strike shortly after Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani expressed support.

Employees in nearly 30 cities and 65 stores across the country are now standing in solidarity to fight for increased wages and better work conditions. The ongoing dispute centers on pay, scheduling, and stalled discussions between Starbucks Workers United and the company, which has faced waves of labor actions nationwide.

Workers involved in the new phase of the strike have cited rising living costs and unpredictable scheduling as major concerns. Several stores participating in the walkouts have seen staff shortages tied to burnout. Stores that have recently joined the movement include Cleveland, Memphis, Springfield, and Albany, Associated Press reported.

The Albany Times Union spoke to the new members of the strike. Employee of the Clifton Park location, Lee Wendell, talked to the outlet about the necessity of the strike.

“I’m here for the resolving of the over 700 unfair labor practices that are unresolved,” said Wendell, who has worked at the Clifton Park location for five years. “I’m tired of people I work with coming up to me and saying, ‘I had water for dinner.’ You should be able to afford your bills, your medication.”

Chantelliegh Graham, another Starbucks employee, reinforced the need for a strike while speaking with the outlet. Graham believes that while one individual may not be able to make a difference, there is “power in numbers.”

“We’re not alone,” said Graham, who has worked as a barista at the 62 New Scotland Ave. shop for five years. “Voices individually are small, but as a collective, they are very loud. Workers’ rights are for everybody. That’s what we’re really here fighting for.”

Starbucks workers are still out on ULP strike! Support us: DON'T BUY STARBUCKS anywhere until the strike is resolved!! We’re fighting for fair union contracts with better pay, better hours, and an end to union-busting – learn more at the link in our bio! #tobeapartner pic.twitter.com/28sMUepeZQ — Starbucks Workers United (@SBWorkersUnited) November 23, 2025

In a statement, a Starbucks spokesperson responded to the latest strike plans, saying the company prefers “direct bargaining” and wants to work with employees “to reach agreements that support partners in stores.” The spokesperson told the outlet that Starbucks remains committed to “constructive conversations.”

In a message posted to X on Nov. 13, Mayor-elect Mamdani said he is no longer a patron of the chain and urged New Yorkers to spend their money elsewhere.

“Starbucks workers across the country are on an Unfair Labor Practices strike, fighting for a fair contract. While workers are on strike, I won’t be buying any Starbucks, and I’m asking you to join us. Together, we can send a powerful message: No contract, no coffee,” he wrote.

Mamdani’s call for a boycott is the latest example of political leaders inserting themselves into workplace disputes in New York. The mayor-elect has emphasized worker issues throughout his transition period.

