Starbuck's Employees To Strike Over Company's Alleged Homophobia

Over 3500 Union Starbuck’s Employees Striking Over Company’s Ban On Pride Decor

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM - MAY 17: Passengers walk past a Starbucks coffee shop inside the departure terminal of the Belgian capital's airport on May 17, 2023 in Brussels, Belgium.

Workers at 150 unionized Starbucks locations across the United States are going on strike to show their anger with the company’s policy about Pride decorations in their stores. As reported by CNN, the workers are using their strike to dispute Starbuck’s systemic “hypocritical treatment of LGBTQIA+ workers.” 

Although Starbucks has denied all the allegations of their questionable behavior, employees are showing solidarity on social media by standing with their fellow union workers affected by the restrictions. 

According to company guidelines, store team leaders are permitted to decorate their respective stores any way they want, as long as they don’t violate particular safety guidelines, even if they’re in celebration of Pride. 

With some Starbucks locations allegedly restricting this store leader’s discretion, the Starbucks Workers United(SWU) official Twitter announced, “Over 150+ stores and 3,500 workers will be on strike over the course of the next week.”

They used the same platform to dispute the company’s claims that all the allegations were false. The coffee house released a statement saying, “We unwaveringly support the LGBTQIA2+ community. There has been no change to any policy on this matter, and we continue to encourage our store leaders to celebrate with their communities, including for US Pride month in June. We’re deeply concerned by false information that is being spread.”

The SWU responded with a series of tweets, beginning with, “Starbucks claims that pride decorations haven’t been banned – but according to internal documents and store manager testimonies, their own responses have not been consistent.”

 

The SWU pointed out that nearly 100 different stores in Oklahoma, Missouri, and Arkansas banned Pride decorations.

The workers going on strike this upcoming week are doing so not only to draw attention to the Pride decor bans but also to identify it as a reflection of Starbuck’s treatment and mentality about folks who identify as LGBTQIA+.

