Starbuck's Employees To Strike Over Company's Alleged Homophobia

Workers at 150 unionized Starbucks locations across the United States are going on strike to show their anger with the company’s policy about Pride decorations in their stores. As reported by CNN, the workers are using their strike to dispute Starbuck’s systemic “hypocritical treatment of LGBTQIA+ workers.”

Although Starbucks has denied all the allegations of their questionable behavior, employees are showing solidarity on social media by standing with their fellow union workers affected by the restrictions.

According to company guidelines, store team leaders are permitted to decorate their respective stores any way they want, as long as they don’t violate particular safety guidelines, even if they’re in celebration of Pride.

With some Starbucks locations allegedly restricting this store leader’s discretion, the Starbucks Workers United(SWU) official Twitter announced, “Over 150+ stores and 3,500 workers will be on strike over the course of the next week.”

STRIKE WITH PRIDE! Seattle Roastery leads nationwide Starbucks strike over Starbucks’ hypocritical treatment of LGBTQIA+ workers. Over 150+ stores and 3,500 workers will be on strike over the course of the next week. — Starbucks Workers United (@SBWorkersUnited) June 23, 2023

They used the same platform to dispute the company’s claims that all the allegations were false. The coffee house released a statement saying, “We unwaveringly support the LGBTQIA2+ community. There has been no change to any policy on this matter, and we continue to encourage our store leaders to celebrate with their communities, including for US Pride month in June. We’re deeply concerned by false information that is being spread.”

The SWU responded with a series of tweets, beginning with, “Starbucks claims that pride decorations haven’t been banned – but according to internal documents and store manager testimonies, their own responses have not been consistent.”

In an internal memo to Starbucks store managers regarding Pride decor, the company claims there has been no change to guidance, and that the dozens of social media testimonies and videos are ‘misinformation.’ But perhaps the most interesting claim is just a few lines below🧵2/4 pic.twitter.com/LGBpyCzGrb — Starbucks Workers United (@SBWorkersUnited) June 21, 2023

The SWU pointed out that nearly 100 different stores in Oklahoma, Missouri, and Arkansas banned Pride decorations.

Starbucks gives autonomy to local leaders to “find ways to celebrate.” These leaders are the same ones issuing many of the Pride bans. More Perfect Union reports that higher-ups banned decorations in more than 100 stores across three states. 🧵3/4https://t.co/CyIlmoNXWb — Starbucks Workers United (@SBWorkersUnited) June 21, 2023

Instead of simply apologizing and fixing the issue, Starbucks doubled-down on the message and gaslit workers, managers, AND the public. This is why we need a union contract — so we have clear policies IN WRITING that protect our rights and our voices in the workplace. 🧵4/4 — Starbucks Workers United (@SBWorkersUnited) June 21, 2023

The workers going on strike this upcoming week are doing so not only to draw attention to the Pride decor bans but also to identify it as a reflection of Starbuck’s treatment and mentality about folks who identify as LGBTQIA+.

