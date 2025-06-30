Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman The Stars of ‘Girlfriends’ Reunite In Commercial For Tracee Ellis Ross’ Pattern Beauty Line Tracee Ellis Ross invited her former co-stars to star in her commercial for haircare line, Pattern Beauty.







Tracee Ellis Ross brought her Girlfriends castmates back to the small screen for her Pattern Beauty haircare line’s first brand commercial.

The commercial introduced the PATTERN “lounge” for women of all curl types to achieve their perfect hair cocktail. Featuring the dynamic cast, including Golden Brooks, Persia White, and Jill Marie Jones, the iconic foursome came together to address a hair emergency with the help of Pattern products.

The 60-second clip showed the women coming together again as Ross showcased her assortment of conditioners, curl creams, and styling utensils. They concluded the commercial by recreating their timeless “Girlfriends” title sequence, which featured all four actresses as the wind blew through their hair.

“Such a crazy good special experience—growing PATTERN from an idea all the way to our very first brand commercial, and to bring @therealgolden47, @itsmejillmarie, and @misspersiawhite together again. Thank you, my girlfriends, for being here through thick and thin. What a dream,” Ellis Ross captioned in the post.

The women starred on the popular UPN sitcom from 2000 to 2008, becoming a staple of Black television shows created by Mara Brock Akil, the mind behind Forever. Pattern also showed additional behind-the-scenes footage of the beloved co-stars linking up again for their long-time friend’s venture.

As for the commercial’s inspiration, Ellis Ross spoke on the magic of “hair cocktailing” to create that perfect curl style. The commercial celebrates the hair stories of diverse women and the thoughtfulness that goes into their haircare.

“Hair cocktailing is a common practice in our community: We layer curl gels, creams, oils, and more to create a personalized formula that works best for our own hair,” Ellis Ross said. “Partnering with Child, a wildly talented director who is also a member of the Pattern community, was a delight. Child brought creativity, passion, and a singular point of view to our commercial. In this spot, we wanted to celebrate the styling rituals with our cast of various textures as well as reunite my Girlfriends to show the joy that lives in our shared hair moments.”

The ultimate Black girlfriend group had not graced a screen together since they appeared on Black-ish in 2019. However, the love was far from lost. The crew also shared additional footage of their reunion for the shoot.

